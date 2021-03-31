Cardano (ADA) steps up anti-scam efforts with the launch of a new task force

Cardano (ADA) has developed a task force to combat fraudulent activities and scams. The launch comes after a recent report on a further streak of fraud within the crypto industry.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said he has been frustrated by the high levels of scams within the industry and believes his company can do something about it. He said the new setup will be integrated into the Cardano ecosystem. According to Hoskinson, the new setup will develop tools to report scams and send quick information whenever fraud occurs.

Cardano aims to tackle fraud

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

In February, Hoskinson was frustrated when he warned the Cardano community in a broadcast

Live on gift scams. He emphasized a point he’s been making multiple times that neither he nor Cardano will be running a promotion to give away ADA. Hoskinson added that Cardano holders should completely ignore any promotions purporting to give away ADA no matter how compelling they may have been.

“[..] These are people who are trying to rob you. …. You don’t get something for nothing, “he said during the live broadcast.

Cardano’s anti-scam task force was specifically developed to tackle these criminals and help your community avoid being scammed.

However, Hoskinson noted that the company has increased its investigative duty on the Cardano platform. He said that Cardano is now investigating any new entities entering the Cardano space.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by registering with our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

Task Force has begun to deliver results

Hoskinson didn’t reveal too much about the new feature, but promised to use the feature to generate results when it comes to fighting crime within the Cardano community. And it looks like the introduction of the new feature has started to pay off.

The Cardano founder stated that his investigation has uncovered a suspicious case, as the results showed that a fund on the platform may be a scam. But since the investigation is still ongoing, he declined to reveal the names or identities of the fund.