Cardano (ADA) is gearing up for Plutus-powered smart contracts

Cardano (ADA), a popular development platform and one of Ethereum’s biggest rivals, has already released several updates in recent months, which not only brought new capabilities to its network, but also made its price go up. Now the project is gearing up to release another major update that will bring smart contracts through Plutus, the project’s native language.

IOHK recently released a blog post with more information on Plutus, explaining that its contracts will consist of parts that run on-chain, as well as those that run off-chain on users’ machines. The blog post further revealed that both parts are written in the Haskell programming language, but are compiled by Plutus.

As such, they receive the framework for smart contracts at Cardano.

Cardano develops unique technology for off-chain transactions

Cardano’s network has some similarities to Bitcoin’s, in that they both use the UTXO (Unspent Transaction Output) model which essentially takes the unspent outputs from previous transactions and uses them as inputs. However, Cardano expanded this concept further, creating EUTXO, which is short for Extended UTXO. This has brought some additional advantages, such as the ability to verify the validity of off-chain transactions before the transaction is sent to your blockchain.

The transaction cost can also be determined off-chain, which is another unique feature of this new model. When Plutus Core arrives, it will be used to define the transaction parameters and compile the code that was created for the smart contracts. Essentially, PAF (Plutus Application Framework) will provide easier access to applications and services running on the network.

With the Mary project update, which arrived earlier this year, in February, users had the ability to create unique custom tokens to transact. Plutus will also expand these capabilities and improve minting policies, which will be beneficial to NFTs.

It should also be noted that Plutus itself is just one part of a larger update to Alonzo, which previously introduced the ability to create smart contracts and dApps. Now, Plutus arrives as the next step, and the full update should arrive in late summer this year.

