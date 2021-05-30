Cardano (ADA) increases 15% after smart contracts implementation plan

Cardano has seen bullish price action over the weekend after new updates on its upcoming smart contract implementation plan.

Cardano (ADA) hit $ 1.70 on Sunday as the cryptocurrency regained fourth place above Binance Coin (BNB).

ADA has seen a strong price correction alongside most of the major cryptocurrencies for the past two weeks.

Bitcoin has recently experienced one of its biggest price drops.

The huge sale took its toll on the entire market. With total market capitalization plummeting more than 53% from its May high.

Total market capitalization decreased from $ 2.57 trillion to a monthly low of $ 1.19 trillion.

Cardano updates drive a bullish price

ADA had previously hit a new all-time high of $ 2.47 before the BTC correction triggered a price drop.

Since then, price has recovered from its monthly low of $ 1 to regain the $ 1.60 mark.

In doing so, the cryptocurrency regained the fourth occupied BNB spot. Cardano recently announced its plans for the rollout of its smart contract, called Alonzo.

The multi-phase rollout will see a 30-60-90 day plan, as explained by the Cardano team.

The color-coded testnet series will start with Alonzo Blue, and end with Alonzo Purple which is expected to conclude around September 2021 based on the Cardano development update.

The project has seen an influx of growth in 2021 as construction continues. Cardano’s most recent milestone saw the project reach one million Cardano wallets.

Other notable network enhancements include the project’s upcoming ERC-20 converter, what it will seek to make ADA a real competitor against Ethereum, as it struggles with scalability issues.

Other notable achievements

Cardano currently has more than 2,500 active pools, staking approximately $ 33.95 billion in ADA.

The project also has delegated over $ 500 million to ADA for charitable initiatives to more than 100 charities around the world.

