Cardano (ADA) hits new all-time high as bullish rally continues

The seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Cardano, has continued its bullish rally to hit an all-time high of $ 1.68.

Cardano

ADA has been closely watched and many expect it to increase due to multiple factors, including the potential for smart contract capabilities.

ADA was created in 2017 by one of the co-founders of the Ethereum (ETH) network and is the native token of the Cardano blockchain.

Charles Hoskinson recently discussed Cardano’s prospects on his YouTube page, outlining a roadmap to 2025.

Contributing factors

Recent trade partnerships and smart contract capabilities are believed to be contributing factors to this bullish rally.

Last month, it was announced that Cardano would partner with the Ethiopian government to digitize the country’s education sector.

The blockchain company will use its Atala PRISM identity solution in thousands of schools in the second most populous country in Africa. If completed, This will be the largest blockchain database system in the world.

Cardano ADA

When Hoskinson introduced the Cardano roadmap last month, he mentioned the final Voltaire update.

Before this can happen, the next update, Alonzo, must be completed. The Alonzo update will introduce smart contract support to the Cardano blockchain.

If the ability to enable smart contracts is completed, then in theory, Cardano may also enable the development of NFT on the blockchain. These kinds of capabilities could see Cardano emerge as a viable competitor for Ethereum.

