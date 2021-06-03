Cardano (ADA) has reached a new milestone after registering 608,821 staking wallets and a total of 2,561 active pools.

According to the information provided by the Pooltool data aggregator, the total value staked on Cardano is $ 41.2 billion, representing 71.32% of the total ADA supply.

Cardano is powered by various platforms

The milestone reached by Cardano is the result of greater exposure to staking on various platforms.

Last February BeInCrypto reported that Binance had launched the staking service for Cardano with a 24% annual percentage return.

Cardano

In early May, the US-based exchange, Kraken also announced the start of the staking service for Cardano.

Likewise, iMining, a Canadian company listed on the stock market, started the staking service for the fifth cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The initiative was taken in an attempt to expose Cardano to institutional investors.

An important year for Cardano

The project has seen tremendous growth during 2021 as construction continues. One of his latest milestones made the project reach one million Cardano wallets.

Over the past weekend, ADA posted bullish price action, rising 15% after meeting the new updates on your next smart contracts implementation plan.

Other notable network enhancements include the project’s upcoming ERC-20 converter, what it will seek to make ADA a real competitor against Ethereum, as it struggles with scalability issues.

At the end of May, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson claimed the project is superior to Ethereum 2.0 and that, at this time, it is the market leader in proof-of-stake (PoS) and is “leading the fight”.

Cardano has also earmarked more than $ 500 million in ADA for charitable initiatives to more than 100 charities around the world.

The post Cardano (ADA) exceeds 600,000 active staking wallets was first seen on BeInCrypto.