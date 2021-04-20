Cardano (ADA) dominates the cryptocurrency market for equity capitalization

Data from the Stakingrewards analysis tool indicates that Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) are leaders in stake capitalization. The data also shows that Cardano is slightly ahead of Polkadot, with users betting $ 28.95 billion on the ADA platform, while DOT has reached $ 25.43 billion. The pair accounts for more than a third of all bets in the crypto sphere, as the data reveals.

While Polkadot and Cardano have extended their betting dominance, Tezos (XTZ), on the other hand, has shrunk from the top ten when it comes to betting capitalization.

According to StakingRewards, Cardano bets are earning an annual reward of 7.22%.

DOT’s average annual participation is estimated to be over 13%. Interestingly, both Cardano and Polkadot currently account for 7.9% of the $ 621.6 billion in crypto assets designated for gambling within the crypto industry.

Solano maintains third place

While Cardano and Polkadot lead the chase, Solana (SOL) has taken third place in equity capitalization, with $ 9.4 billion of equity capital. However, the annual return for Solana bettors is around 11%.

Tezos used to be the king of gambling, but the token has dropped significantly in the pecking order to 11th place. It has a stake capitalization of $ 3.5 billion and generates approximately 5.5% annual return for stakeholders.

This is quite surprising, considering that Tezos ranked fourth about six months ago, according to a report at the time.

XTZ was in the top ten last year. But the token fell to 35th position, making it the biggest drop among the top ten tokens when it comes to betting capitalization. Eth2 is the fourth largest participating asset at around $ 8.2 billion. While 3.9 million ETH is currently locked in the Beacon Chain deposit contract, only 3.4% of the outstanding ETH is allocated to the stake. This shows that Eth2 still has enough room to expand its stake.