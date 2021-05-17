Cardano (ADA) aspires to have billions of users, notes Charles Hoskinson

Cardano (ADA) founder and Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson noted that he aspires to have an ecosystem of billions of users.

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, outlined the ins and outs of Cardano’s goals for global adoption:

“Cardano’s goal is to ask: Where do we have to go? What should we do to have an ecosystem with a billion people, not an ecosystem with a million, and to be able to provide a financial operating system for that in a sustainable way?

An ecosystem for billions of people

Currently Cardano aims to serve a large part of the world’s population.

In this regard, Hoskinson revealed the reasons why they chose to redesign the smart contract model from scratch:

“What we decided to do is rebuild the entire smart contract model. One, because it is not secure and you can see it with the billions of dollars of customer funds that have been lost due to unsafe hacked apps. Two, it is not sustainable: predictability of costs, high gas rates that apps have ”.

ADA

At the same time, the CEO of Input Output highlighted that Cardano’s smart contract model will allow millions of developers around the world to participate in the ecosystem:

“There are only 80,000 Solidity developers. There are 25 million developers around the world who are Dot Net developers and Java developers etc. So how do we attract those people and how do we get them to use their tools, techniques and languages ​​that they have collectively written, [con] trillions of dollars in software […] in the Cardano ecosystem? ”.

Cardano

A good time for Cardano

Last week Cardano managed to overcome the difficult moments faced by almost the entire crypto market, as a result of the latest tweets from Elon Musk.

On May 14, BeInCrypto reported that Cardano had posted a new all-time high after breaking the $ 2 mark. It is currently trading at $ 2.08 according to CoinMarketCap.

Read more

This important performance has been achieved prior to the Alonzo upgrade, which will allow smart contracts to enter the Cardano testnet.

Another positive impact Cardano has had was the recent announcement that Input Output had partnered with World Mobile Group for blockchain development in Africa, to which Hoskinson pointed out:

“Ethiopia took us more than four years to negotiate, during a civil war. And despite that, and despite being in the bottom 5% of countries with ease of doing business, we were able to close a deal for five million people that will grow to more than 20 million people, which is one of the most great if they are not the most important individual offerings in our industry ”.

The post Cardano (ADA) aims to have billions of users, notes Charles Hoskinson was first seen on BeInCrypto.