Cardano (ADA) advanced to record highs on Friday. Here are the next goals

Cardano (ADA) has advanced $ 0.18 above $ 1.74 since early 2021, and the current price is hovering around $ 1.60. The cryptocurrency market continues to operate in a bullish zone; Bitcoin has stabilized above the $ 58,000 level, indicating that the price could rise above the $ 60,000 resistance level again.

Fundamental Analysis: Occam and Bondly Announce Partnership to Bring NFT and DeFi to Cardano

Cardano is completely open source that represents identity, value, and governance, all on one platform. Cardano is connected to various payment programs and has its own cryptocurrency known as ADA.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The liquidity of this coin has increased dramatically and the price of Cardano (ADA) advanced above 1.74 dollars this Friday. Recent announcements that Occam and Bondly announced a strategic partnership to bring NFT and DeFi to Cardano positively influenced the price of this coin.

Occam and Bondly will explore development synergies within the growing NFT market for Cardano and attempt to make DeFi more accessible to everyday users.

“Bondly has become an NFT leader and together we believed in our partnership and by extension the Cardano ecosystem is a perfect fit. Together, we will seek opportunities to incubate NFT startups and deliver high-quality projects through our respective launch pad infrastructure, ”said Mark Berger, President of the Occam Association.

In April, it was reported that Cardano would partner with the Ethiopian government to modernize the country’s education system. Cardano is currently the seventh largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of over $ 50 billion, while recent partnerships alongside smart contract capabilities are believed to be contributing factors to this bull run.

The price of this cryptocurrency could easily advance above the $ 2 resistance in the ongoing bull market; Still, if you decide to trade Cardano (ADA) in the next few days, you should use a stop-loss order because the risk is very high.

Technical Analysis: $ 1.4 Represents Strong Support Level

This cryptocurrency has taken a huge leap in a short time and if you decide to buy Cardano (ADA) this May, you should consider that the price could also weaken from current levels.

Data source: tradingview.com

Critical support levels are 1.4, 1.20 and $ 1; $ 1.8 and $ 2 represent important resistance levels. If the price jumps above $ 1.8, it would be a signal to trade Cardano (ADA), and the next price target could be around $ 2.

On the other hand, if the price falls below $ 1.40, it would be a strong “sell” signal, and we have the path open to $ 1.2 or even the $ 1 support.

Resume

Cardano (ADA) advanced to all-time highs on Friday after news that Occam and Bondly announced a strategic partnership to bring NFT and DeFi to Cardano. Cardano (ADA) could advance further in the ongoing bull market, but if the price falls below $ 1.40, it would be a firm ‘sell’ signal, and the next target could be support around $ 1.2.