© MARK RALSTON

Wearing masks in public is mandatory in California.

Los Angeles County health authorities warned the community Saturday about a card that is circulating on the Internet with the message: “Exonerated from wearing a mask” (Face Mask Exempt).

The document indicates the person wearing it is excused from wearing a face mask despite local and state orders. However, the authorities announced that this apparent « permission » is false and that it has no validity.

« This card does not come from any government agency and it’s not backed by the Justice Department either [DOJ] or by any Los Angeles County entity, ”they said in a statement.

ALERT Images and flyers are circulating online and in Los Angeles County of a « Face Mask Exempt » card. These flyers and cards are NOT from a government agency and are not endorsed by the Department of Justice or any Los Angeles County department. pic.twitter.com/C7kv6VJ2KM – LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 26, 2020

« The mask should be worn at all times in which a person is in the lake of others, who are not members of his home; except for children under two years of age or individuals with a medical condition that prevents them from using any facial covering, « they added.

The card, which is false, further indicates that anyone who harasses the owner of the document faces a DOJ fine of $ 150,000.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.