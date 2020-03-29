The controversial card game also prophesied the attack on the Twin Towers and the election of Donald Trump in the United States.

By: Eleazar Cortez

The paranoia and fear that the global pandemic of coronavirus has led believers in conspiracy theories to do a little more research on the COVID-19 and it seems that a prophecy related to the know has already been found.

Illuminati is a science fiction card game created by Steve Jackson in the year of 1982.

The controversial game brings together players who are part of secret societies such as Illuminati, The Discord Society, The Gnomes of Zurich, among others.

The most interesting thing about this game is that some cards show world events that decades later would occur as the victory of Donald trump in the elections of U.S, the terrorist attacks September 11, in addition to the attack on pentagon from Washington.

To make matters worse, a pandemic was also prophesied that would cause the world to be in a quarantine world.

It was believed that the creator of the game, Steve Jackson would have had access to confidential information that exposed the Machiavellian plans of the government of U.S into the future and thus created the controversial board game.