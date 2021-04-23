Carbon fund registers record inflows on Earth Day

(Bloomberg) – Some investors spent Earth Day investing like never before in a carbon market fund that penalizes polluters.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF posted inflows of more than $ 15 million on Thursday, bringing its total assets to more than $ 160 million, according to Bloomberg data. It is the largest public fund that invests in emission rights systems that assign an additional price to the burning of fossil fuels.

On the day more than 20 world leaders gathered at Biden’s virtual climate summit, the European Union’s carbon futures hit a record high, topping 47 euros (US $ 56.68) per metric ton. It’s a nearly 90% gain since the beginning of 2020.

“Financial speculators enter the market when they think an asset is priced incorrectly,” Jan Ahrens, head of research at carbon investment platform SparkChange, said at an event Thursday. “Carbon prices are still too low to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

Carbon markets are perceived by many as a key tool for countries to realize the climate ambitions that leaders expressed at the White House summit on Thursday. Europe currently has the largest market in the world, covering emissions from around 10,000 installations, from power plants to steel mills.

Licenses are now at a price level where the financial calculations of large energy consumers in Europe are really beginning to change. As the price rises, companies will find that it makes more financial sense to invest to reduce emissions rather than buy licenses to continue polluting.

The rapid appreciation of the price is due to a confluence of factors. As the EU works to reduce its carbon footprint, supply must decrease, creating a shortage that will drive up the price. At the same time, the companies covered by the system are buying licenses corresponding to last year’s emissions.

Financial investors have also shown great interest. The KraneShares fund had just $ 16 million in assets at the beginning of the year. About 80% of its money is invested in EU licenses, with the rest holding US carbon licenses. Hedge funds also helped raise the price more quickly.

