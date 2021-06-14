Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere broke records in May

The amount of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere reached 419 parts per million in May, its highest level in four million years, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

After falling sharply last year due to the global economy stalled by lockdowns to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, greenhouse gas emissions have started to skyrocket again as economies open up and the world he is returning to work and travel.

Recently released data on carbon dioxide levels for May show that the global community has so far failed to curb the build-up of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, NOAA said: ‘We are adding approximately 40 billion metric tons of CO2 pollution into the atmosphere each year, ”Pieter Tans, senior scientist at NOAA’s Global Monitoring Laboratory, said in a statement. «If we want to avoid catastrophic climate change, the top priority must be to reduce CO2 pollution to zero as soon as possible. ‘

Carbon dioxide: absolute record

The May measurement is the monthly average of atmospheric data recorded by NOAA and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at a meteorological observatory located atop Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano that has been providing data since 1958. NOAA’s monthly average from its measurements reached 419.13 parts per million in May, and Scripps scientists calculated its average at 418.92.

It is the highest level in human history. The last time the atmosphere contained similar amounts of carbon dioxide was during the Pliocene period, NOAA said, between 4.1 and 4.5 million years ago. At that time, sea level was 23 meters higher than today, the planet on average was 7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer, and today’s Arctic tundra was filled with large forests.

Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that remains in the atmosphere for hundreds of years. The last century has seen sharp increases in carbon dioxide, and scientists believe it is driven almost entirely by human activity, mainly due to the burning of fossil fuels. The effects of climate change are dire and are already being felt as larger and more intense hurricanes, floods, heat waves and wildfires routinely hit communities around the world.

To avoid even more dire scenarios in the future, countries they must drastically reduce their emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasesscientists say. “We still have a long way to go to stop the rise as more CO2 accumulates in the atmosphere each year,” said Scripps geochemist Ralph Keeling. “Ultimately, we need cuts that are much larger and sustained longer than the COVID-related closures in 2020.”

NOAA scientist Tans suggested that society has the tools it needs to stop emitting carbon dioxide. “Solar and wind energy are already cheaper than fossil fuels and work at the scales that are required,” he said. “If we take real action soon, we could still avoid catastrophic climate change.”

Climate change

We do not know how many warnings the world will need to understand what is happening. In the presentation of the recent study “The State of the World Climate 2020” prepared by the World Meteorological Organization, the UN Secretary General declared that the world was “on the brink”.

Compiled by WMO and a wide network of partner agencies that control it around the globe, it is an update of the provisional version published in December 2020 and is accompanied by a historical map on global climate indicators and effects on the oceans. , greenhouse gases, cryosphere, floods and droughts, fires, cyclones. The conclusion is simple: Even with the slowdown in the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has failed to slow down the drivers of climate change nor the acceleration of its impacts.

Greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide have direct responsibility for climate change. We have reached a critical tipping point and rapid and far-reaching changes are needed, without excuses. Either we change or the planet will change us by force.