Carballés wins the Belgrade Challenger

04/17/2021 at 4:33 PM CEST

The Spanish Roberto Carballés he got victory in the tournament this Saturday Belgrade Challenger by beating Bosnian in the final Damir Szumhur for 6-4 Y 7-5.

After a difficult season, Carballés adds his first title in two years and the Challenger number eight of his sports career. It is the second most important title behind the ATP 250 from Ecuador what did he achieve in the year 2018.

The Tenerife player, who occupies the 105th in the world rankings, It was him first seed of the tournament.