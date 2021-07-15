Carballés shows his best face to defeat Fognini

Fantastic news that comes to us from Sweden. The Spanish tennis player Roberto Carballés added a valuable victory in the round of 16 of the ATP 250 Bastad 2021, after defeating the Italian Fabio Fognini by 6-3, 1-6 and 6-4 in two hours and six minutes of play, in a brilliant encounter by the Tenerife player who only found himself below his level in the second set. Fognini, seeing Carballés’s solidity, made some unforced errors in his last service game, something that allowed Carballés to close the game. Great week for Carballés, who will face the Slovakian Norbert Gombos in the quarterfinals.