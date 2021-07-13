Carballés meets Fognini in Hambugo

Good news continues to arrive for the Spanish army in the different tournaments in which tennis is being played. After announcing the victories of Pedro Martínez or Carlos Taberner, it has now been Roberto Carballés who has achieved his corresponding victory, by defeating the Argentine Facundo Bagnis by 6-2 and 6-4 in one hour and 35 minutes of play, in a match where the man from Tenerife was one point above his rival. Poor image of Bagnis who came to Hamburg after having been proclaimed champion a few days ago at the Challenger in Salzburg. Carballés’ great level that will be measured in the second round in Hamburg against Italian Fabio Fognini.