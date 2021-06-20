Carballés and Kuhn, two more Spaniards for the main draw of Mallorca

The Mallorca Championships The last four places that were pending to be awarded in the individual main draw have already been defined. Roberto Carballés, Nicola Kuhn, Lukas Klein Y Lucas Pouille They will complete the roster of 28 players competing in the inaugural edition of the first ATP tournament on grass to be held in Spain.

Carballés starred in the battle of the day after three hours of play to beat the Japanese Yosuke Watanuki in three sets (6/4, 5/7 and 6/2). The Spaniard will now face American Sam Querrey, world number 63, in the first round.

Kuhn managed to return to a final draw at an ATP event for the first time since January when he participated in Antalya. The second Spanish tennis player to pass the qualification beat Moldovan Radu Albot in two sets after one hour and 59 minutes (7/6 and 6/4) and will meet his compatriot Feliciano López (64).

Klein also needed two hours to beat the Uzbek Denis Istomin in three sets (6/3, 2/6 and 6/4). The Slovak, the executioner of the first seed Pablo Cuevas in the previous round, already knows that his first opponent in the draw will be the Serbian Dusan Lajovic, eighth seeded.

Pouille was the last to qualify for the finals after beating Portuguese Joao Sousa in one hour and 36 minutes in two sets (7/6 and 6/4). The Frenchman will now challenge sixth-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov in his main draw debut.