Carapaz resists and takes the Tour of Switzerland thinking about the Tour de France

06/13/2021 at 7:12 PM CEST

.

The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos) achieved victory in the Tour of Switzerland after resisting the stalking of the Colombian Rigoberto Urán, in the eighth and last stage, of 159.5 kilometers through the town of Andermatt, which was awarded the host Gino Mader (Bahrain).

Carapaz, focused in preparation for the Tour de France, your real goal, as he has recognized throughout the days, he shone in the high mountains, in the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland, by winning at the top of Leukerbad to assault the leadership with three days remaining.

That victory based on confidence and pride allowed him to don a leader’s jersey that he had to defend with fierceness in the time trial of the penultimate day, in which he gave up almost a minute with the Colombian Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo), who finally finished second overall at 17 seconds.

Precisely neutralizing Urán was what Carapaz focused on in the last stage, in which he reached the finish line nine seconds behind the winner, Gino Mader, who beat Canadian Michael Woods in the Andermatt final (Israel Start-up Nation).

Danish Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) also arrived in the Carapaz group, who managed to climb to the third box of the podium with just four seconds ahead of German Maximilian Schachmann (Bora).

From the fight for the final victory in the Swiss round, the Dutchman previously withdrew Mathieu Van der Poel, winner of two stages, and the French Julian Alaphilippe, road world champion, who did not start this last day when he returned home and was with his partner, the former runner and television commentator Marion rousse, with which she expects a child for an imminent date.

Carapaz inscribes his name in the historical record of the Tour of Switzerland, whose last winner in the previous edition, in 2019, was the Colombian Egan Bernal, his partner in the Ineos team.