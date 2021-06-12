Carapaz endured another day in the lead and is two stages away from winning the Tour of Switzerland

The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos), who maintains the leadership of the Tour of Switzerland in the absence of two stages, declared that on Friday’s day the situation with the French Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck), third overall, was “dangerous although controlled” for her attacks.

The Danish Andreas Kron (Lotto) achieved victory in the sixth stage of the Tour of Switzerland after the disqualification of the Portuguese Rui Costa (Emirates), who reached the finish line first but performed in the last meters a maneuver considered illegal by the judges.

“There were a lot of attacks at the start, but we expected some riders who had lost a little time in the general classification to try to win a stage. We knew which runners we had to be careful with but we attacked and stayed calm as we knew, ”confessed Carapaz, who acknowledged that Alaphilippe was one of the runners who worried him.

There are beautiful days and today was one of them with the yellow one representing @ineosgrenadiers 🟡🤪 A butt !! Great job from all the Mijines 😁 📸 @gettysport pic.twitter.com/WCsncyT7uJ – Richard Carapaz M (@RichardCarapazM) June 11, 2021

“There were still more than 100 kilometers to go and Alaphilippe was the only dangerous rider in the general classification and it was a break of only a few limbs, so the situation was under control. The team did a fantastic job and I enjoyed their work, ”he said.

The general is still led by Carapaz, with 26 seconds over the Danish Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Premier Tech) and 33 over Julian Alaphilippe, second and third, respectively. Fourth is the German Maximilian Schachmann (Bora) at 38 and fifth Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-NIPPO) at 1:11.