When ‘Las que missing’ said goodbye at the end of 2019, it was clear that the great discovery of the female late night had names. Susi Caramelo had become the star of the show thanks to his blatant reports and the breaking of barriers that traditionally curb women on television. So it was not surprising that Movistar + will immediately announce your trust in it for a new project for which more details have finally been released.

Susi Caramelo in the first installment of her new program, ‘Caramelo’

‘Caramelo’ is the title given to Susi Caramelo’s new program, in which the comedian will once again grab the artichoke to carry out her crazy reports. Produced by El Terrat, it will try fulfill the wish list that she herself has made during confinement and we will see her walking the streets chatting with friends, neighbors and anyone who crosses her path.

There will also be no shortage of celebrities, with whom the reporter has shown that she knows how to cope with a thousand wonders. Faces known to viewers will perform small cameos in this new production of # 0 to exchange opinions with the presenter and submit to her irreverent questions.

An LGBTI +-themed preview

While each show will last around 30 minutes, ‘Caramelo’ opens with a special delivery of nearly an hour. It will air before summer and will serve as a preview of the season that will reach # 0 in September. The LGBTI + Pride will be the guiding thread of this preview in which Susi Caramelo will tour the Madrid neighborhood of Chueca to try to make one of his big dreams come true.