Caracas Air Aviation Academy accepts Bitcoin as a means of payment

Caracas Air, the Aeronautical Instruction Center for the training of cabin crew in Venezuela, began to accept Bitcoin (BTC) as a means of payment for its study programs.

The official announcement was made on Saturday, April 24 by Oliver Laufer, CEO of Caracas Air through his Twitter account.

Aeronautical Training and Bitcoin join forces in Venezuela

Caracas Air trains more than 900 students per year, which makes it the largest and fastest growing Aeronautical Instruction Center in Venezuela.

The Aeronautical Technical Programs offered by Caracas Air are certified by the Venezuelan aeronautical authority (INAC), which allows the participant to obtain an aeronautical technical license endorsed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

According to your data, Caracas Air graduates 9 out of 10 new Passenger Cabin Crew in the South American country.

Cryptocurrency adoption grows in Venezuela

Thus, Caracas Air joins a growing number of institutions in the South American country that have accepted Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, thus promoting greater institutional adoption.

These include the international Eurobuilding Hotel, SunSol Hotels, the Excelsior Gama supermarket, the Lyonza Tours travel agency and the American fast food companies Burger King, and Church’s Chicken, among other companies.

