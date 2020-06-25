Cara Develigne and Victoria Beckham, the fashion names that celebrate Pride Day | Instagram

From the model Cara Delevingne passing by Victoria Beckham, Jean Paul Gaultier or Marc Jacobs, are some of the figures who proudly celebrate the month of diversity in the struggle of the LGTBQ + community

In their own particular way, the Famous of fashion are added with sneakers, T-shirts, bags, perfumes, watches or makeup with the symbol of the rainbow.

However, they are not the only ones that give voice to a movement who wants to be visible a social reality that they support not only with words and design. Also with the economic advantages they get from it.

As in the case of the singer Elton joh and her husband David Furnish, who pose on social networks with a shirt designed by Victoria Beckham which reads « Listen Without Prejudice » whose sales will go to the Art Chariat organization that seeks to help LGTBQ + homeless youth.

Also, the model Cara Delevingne celebrated the special week with the « From PUMA with Love » collection in which the famous animal of the brand appears colored with the rainbow.

I really wanted to be able to wear the clothes at the Pride celebrations I was planning to attend. «

However, in the absence of fashion shows and events related to the health crisis, the model has used them through his social networks.

In the same way it was known that through its foundation, Delevingne plans to make donations to organizations.

For its part, the firm Versace, has launched a capsule collection to celebrate Pride month, which includes rainbow tops and shirts whose sales will go to organizations « Pride Live and Arcigay« who work to create a » more inclusive and egalitarian « world.

For his part, Michael Kors has released a new eyeshadow palette « Enamored« dressed in a special edition celebrating Pride 2020.

From Marc Jacobs Beauty we want to support the celebrations with makeup looks that celebrate love and beauty in all its forms, « the firm said in a statement.

Also, other brands such as NYX, have been added to the last palette Ultimate Brights and Levi’s under the motto « Use Your Voice », the campaign focuses on the defense of equality, inclusion and progress in which it collaborates with the association « Ti Gets Better ».

The funds of the sales of these articles will be destined to different associations who work to support the aforementioned causes.

Likewise, other figures in the artistic medium have shown their support for through different contributions.