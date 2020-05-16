Cara Delevingne defends her ex despite infidelity rumors | Instagram Special

The model Cara Delevinge he has defended his ex-partner to the brim, the actress Ashley Benson, known for being one of the protagonists of the hit series Pretty Little Liars. According to various sources, the relationship between Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson they had their ups and downs, however the relationship is rumored to have ended due to infidelity.

Actress Ashley Benson allegedly cheated on Cara with singer and rapper G-Eazy, being the drop that spilled the glass in the relationship between Ashley and Cara Delevingne. After two years of relationship, the separation between the celebrities and have evidenced it on social networks.

Rumors of the breakup have been based on the fact that recently a paparazzi caught the actress Ashley Benson with rapper G-Eazy kissing while picking up an order for bread from a very popular restaurant in Los Angeles. This action was the cause of the annoyance of many fans of Cara towards Ashley for which they attacked her on social networks.

Cara Delevingne defends her ex on social media

In addition to the alleged appearance of Ashley Benson with the rapper G-Eazy, on social networks circulate some photos of the actress Benson in the company of the rapper, where they both have face masks. So it is assumed that it is a recent photo, in an output during quarantine.

With these supposed tests, the followers and fans of the model Cara Delevingne They have come to defend the model and even attack the actress on social networks due to the alleged infidelity. The harassment was such towards Ashley Benson that Cara said to her fans Enough!

“Now more than ever it is important to spread love, not hate. To all who are sending hatred to Ashley Benson, please stop. They don’t know the truth, only she and I know it, and that’s exactly how it should be. ” It was the message that Cara Delevingne he dedicated to his followers.

To what your ex partner Ashley Benson, shared the message on his Instagram account with a response heart emoji and tagging his former partner Cara Delevingne.

