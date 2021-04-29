Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson left together after the Oscars

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne have a very good relationship, even after they were seen kissing years ago.

Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson left together as they left a private Oscars party in the wee hours of the morning.

Watching them leave together, those present could not help but wonder if they have resumed the hint of romance they had in 2018 when they were caught kissing in West Hollywood.

Although at the time it was speculated that they could be a couple, neither confirmed it at the time and both have had serious relationships after that meeting.

While Paris Jackson broke up in August 2020 with Glenn Gabriel, Cara Delevingne has been linked to a number of celebrities in recent months, including Kaia Gerber and Jaden Smith.

The fact that they have left together after the party might not mean anything more that they continue to have a close friendship and that they like to have fun together, but it is their past that has set off the alarms around this topic.

While Paris continues to make a personal quest to be herself and leave behind the last name that carries so much weight on her shoulders, Cara seems to understand her from a similar perspective.

Paris Jackson is ready to build a musical career

The model and actress has spoken openly about how difficult it was for her to break free from various labels she was seeking to fit into as a teenager, until she began to openly acknowledge her bisexuality.

It seems that being together, both can forget the “should be” and simply enjoy the moment; at least, they were very happy to leave the party, as would be expected after a fun night.

The cherry on the cake of their meeting is on the Instagram of Paris, where she shared the similarity between a painting with a newly married couple and the outfits that both wore to the party, as if she were a bride and Cara the groom who wears a tuxedo .