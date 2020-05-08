The popular saying goes that there is no harm in lasting a hundred years, although in times of pandemic, coronavirus and confinement some may question it. What has not lasted a hundred years is the love betweenCara DelevingneandAshley Benson, one of the most famous couples and fashion victims of the international celebrity and, for some, a claiming and iconic image of the LGTI collective.

As confirmed by the magazine “People”, the model and the actress broke their relationship a few weeks ago, in full confinement that both were going through in Los Angeles. Perhaps the intense coexistence imposed and forced by seclusion has taken its toll on the couple, but the truth is that, just two months ago, Cara and Ashley showed all their love on Instagram celebrating Valentine’s Day with a kiss and accomplices messages of affection and affection. Apparently, it was Cara who left the conjugal home to go to the house of a friend. The last time the couple was seen in public was in late February at the show that the Hugo Boss firm held in Miami. Perhaps it is a parenthesis in a relationship that has always caused admiration among his fans for his discretion, and commitment.

Javier Sánchezhe is no longer the son ofJulio Iglesias. The Provincial Court of Valencia has reversed the judgment of the Court of first instance that upheld the paternity claim presented by the son of the Portuguese dancerMaria Edit Santosagainst the singer, who has eight children again. The Chamber, has estimated the appeals of Iglesias and the Prosecutor’s Office, and agrees that it is “res judicata”, since it was the subject of a judicial ruling years ago. It was in Castellón in the early 90s and later in Marbella. However, the Court that understood that the contribution of a genetic test that gave him a very high coincidence with Julio José Iglesias, another of the artist’s children, gave rise to request a DNA test from the singer. When Iglesias refused, the incumbent ruled that the evidence “and the evident physical resemblance” between the two were sufficient to estimate the demand.

Daring and groundbreaking,Kim Kardashian, who has a special gift to reinvent herself, this time is more radical and transgressive turning her mane into an attractive snake skin. The businesswoman, a true trendsetter, who dares with minimalist, sophisticated, sexy, futuristic or sporty outfits, also sets her style in matters of makeup and hairdressing.

The “celebrity” has published on her Instagram account, which has more than 168 million followers, a groundbreaking image with a new snake print in her hair, matching her nails and the top you saw in the image. Kardashian shows off a mane that is like a little work of art, created by stylist Chris Appleton, “probably one of my favorite projects, @kimkardashian’s snake print hair.” He goes from a jet black hair to a platinum or pink powdered in a breath, the dyes neither impose nor terrify him, on the contrary, he is passionate about new coloring techniques, judging by the latest results. How is it achieved? This stamping has been done with a pixelation technique that consists of lightening and darkening certain areas of the hair, making the mane transform with each movement and with a three-dimensional textured appearance.

Kevin SpaceyHe has assured that he can put in the personal situation of all those who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a video recorded at his home, the actor compares his fall in Hollywood after the accusations of sexual abuse with the health and economic crisis caused by this virus and that affects so many citizens around the world.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone that my world completely changed in the fall of 2017,” explains the protagonist ofAmerican BeautyandUsual suspectsHe adds: “My work, my relationships and my position in my own industry disappeared in a matter of hours. And while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, although for very different reasons, I still believe that some of the current situations they are very similar to mine. “

Some statements that have not left indifferent and that have generated a lot of controversy on social networks: “I have empathy for what it feels like when they tell you that you cannot return to work, or that you can lose your job, it is a situation that I do not you have absolutely no control, “says the actor.

It is not clear that the world pandemic situation is the best time for a public reappearance and a personal vindication in light of Spacey’s precedents, but the actor wants to make it clear that his world completely fell apart: “I was so busy defining myself that when I stopped, I had no idea what to do. I wondered what I had never asked myself, ‘If I can’t act, who am I?’ Just like the hundreds of thousands of people affected by covid-19.

