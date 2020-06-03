British model and actress Cara Delevigne confessed that she identifies with the term pansexual to describe her identity, this shortly after her romantic relationship with Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson ended.

In an interview she gave for Variety magazine, Delevigne stated that acceptance in Hollywood was not easy for her. “The thing is with me, I change a lot. I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more feminine. Some days, I feel more like a man. I will always remain, I think, pansexual. However, one defines oneself. , either ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she’. I fall in love with the person and that’s it. I am attracted to the person, “he said.

The 27-year-old actress (who participated in films such as Suicide Squad and Paper Cities) also spoke about her approach to Harvey Weinstein early in her career and how, the now sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual crimes, conditioned her .

“Harvey was one of the people who told me that I couldn’t be with a woman and also be an actress. I had to have a beard. For me, the idea of ​​having a beard was, I had heard it before, I felt very discouraged. Do you have a conversation with a friend and they say, I’m going to pretend I’m with you but I really don’t love you. I think when they pushed me more like that, I realized how much more I needed to go the other way, “he added.

The model is working with a renowned sports brand to launch a collection for the month “pride”, in addition to waiting for the resumption of recordings of the second season of the Carnival Row series, where she plays the pansexual fairy ” Vignette “, which stopped production in March due to the spread of COVID-19.

