Car Thing, the first Spotify gadget to use in the car

The Spotify ecosystem is enriched with its first gadget, ideal for integrating Spotify into any car regardless of its age, it is enough that it has a sound input via jack. At the moment it is only available in the US, but they are giving it away.

One of the technological wonders of our age is Spotify, which allows you to listen to practically all the music that exists – at least, the most common – through a mobile or web application. At any time and anywhere, a data connection is enough, and the offline mode – paid – is the antidote to the lack of coverage.

To date, Spotify has been a software solution that relied on hardware designed by third parties to function. Car Thing, translatable as “car thing” breaks with that tradition by being the first gadget designed and offered by the music company in tow. It is obviously designed for use in the car, especially useful for those who do not have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay (almost all of them).

Car Thing is a touch device with a selector wheel and a multifunction button, with four other buttons on the top. At most it has two cables, one to a 12 volt socket to power it, and another that connects to car radios with sound input. It connects via Bluetooth to the phone and compatible car radios.

In other words, Car Thing is actually an interface specifically designed for use in a car, simplifying its use to the maximum to reduce distractions. In addition to the physical buttons, it has a text-to-speech engine to communicate with it through voice commands. Come on, you won’t even need to touch it.

The characteristics of Car Thing can be seen on a web page that is currently only available in English. Obviously it only works with Premium accounts, that is, those that allow you to select any topic instantly, download songs for offline use, without advertising, etc. Also, at the moment it is not available to everyone.

Car Thing is currently limited to Premium users within the United States, including the far-flung states of Alaska and Hawaii, and an invitation link is required. We can consider it as a public beta. As it is in the testing phase, they are giving it away, the user only has to pay the shipping, $ 6.99 for the continent and $ 14.99 for Alaska and Hawaii. Go, it’s a bargain.

In the future the Car Thing will be available at a suggested price of about $ 80, so when it arrives in Europe it will probably be close to 100 euros or maybe more, adding VAT. At the moment Spotify does not charge it to collect user experiences in a controlled way, instead of tons of complaints.

Its use is simple, like the mechanism of an olive. At the top you have four presets, such as favorites, where you can associate a song, an album, an author, a playlist or a podcast. The selector wheel moves through the elements and can be pressed, like a console controller.

As can be seen from the pictures, the interface is minimal and intuitive. It can be installed in several common places: vents, with a suction cup on the windshield or in the CD slot (in case we consider those things to be old or eons we have not used discs).

The Car Thing does not require any more data connection than that of the mobile phone itself via Bluetooth, and of course, the mobile must have the application installed. The Car Thing is the one that connects to the car’s Bluetooth, if it has one, not the mobile itself. From the point of view of road safety it is preferable to use this specific gadget than the mobile in «car mode».

Regarding a car that already has Android Auto or Apple CarPlay integration, this device is not an improvement in practically any sense, although it may have better vocal behavior because Spotify ensures that it understands the orders even if the windows have been rolled down.

From the point of view of Spanish legislation, the manipulation of elements with the hands, such as mobile phones, GPS navigators or similar is prohibited, but nothing prevents voice control. For Spotify addicts it seems like something to be added to a digital wish list, when exported to Spain.