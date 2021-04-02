Car tax increases in 2021: 10 keys

Already concluded the first quarter of 2021, It is time to begin to take stock of how this new year is affecting the car. Sales do not carburet and there have been a series of price increases in different services that also affect the buyer and the motorist. We review the increases in rates, through 10 keys.

1. The way of calculating the registration tax itself does not change, if the conditions do

The Registration tax is linked to CO2 emissions that homologate the vehicles. The most polluting pay more, and those that emit the least gases, the least or directly do not pay. There are four sections. Those that certify emissions of less than 120 g / km are exempt. The rest pay 4.75; 9.75; or 14.75 percent of the price of the vehicle. What has changed in 2021 is the emission regulations that determine in which section each vehicle is located. Is now the WLTP, much more demanding than the previous NEDC. And it is that in 2018, when all the vehicles were adapted to it, an extension was granted to be able to continue applying it on the NEDC, an extension that ended definitively on January 1, 2021.

2. Measurements with the WLTP regulation suppose emission figures more than 20 percent higher than those of the previous NEDC cycle.

The WLTP came into force in 2017, although manufacturers had until September 2018 to adapt their engines to the new regulations. This regulation of homologation of emissions, much more realistic than the previous NEDC, has caused them to rise between 20 and 30 percent.

The price of cars has risen in 2021.

3. It assumes average increases of 1,000 euros, but will exceed 2,000 in some cases

Half of the vehicles sold in 2021, therefore and if no changes are coming soon (At the moment the Senate has already registered a Proposal of Law of the Popular Parliamentary Group to modify the Registration Tax), they are increasing your taxation at the time of purchase due to the entry into operation of the European WLTP regulations, according to the Manufacturers Association, Anfac, when it is currently 20 percent. In practice it is an increase in the registration tax of around 5 percent. Many jump from one section to another, that is, some who were on the edge of 120 g / km with the NEDC, and who were not taxed for this concept, already do so at 4.75, while those who were in the environment of 160 g / km goes to the scale of 9.75. The price increase of a car of 20,000 euros will be 1,000 euros, and that of a car of 40,000 will double, 2,000.

4. The best sellers also suffer, especially the less electrified

Based on the fact that many brands are adjusting their ranges in 2021, the new regulation affects the 10 best sellers in a similar way, being the vehicles of greater size and greater weight, especially in the gasoline versions, the ones that see their price increased the most. Those with electrified versions have at least the advantage of being able to offset the price increase of the thermal versions.

5. Plug-in hybrids are not affected by the tax increase

Prices for plug-in hybrids are not being affected by achieving homologation figures not only lower than 120 but also 50 g / km, thanks to its autonomies of more than 40 kilometers in electric mode. Of course neither the electric ones.

Some technologies are being affected more than others

6. The larger conventional hybrids will suffer, the smaller ones will not.

The entrance to the new regulations affect smaller conventional hybrids differently than the biggest and heaviest. While models such as the Toyota Corolla (except for some versions), the Renault Clio e-Tech hybrid or the C-HR do not see their final price increased, others, such as the Toyota RAV4 and the almost complete Lexus range (except for the CT 200h) , Yes.

7. Gas vehicles are not affected

Neither the Compressed Natural Gas nor the LPG models are being affected due to the entry into force of the new regulations. Most approve consumption figures below 120 g / km of CO2, as is the case with the Ibiza, the Clio, even the Arona, the Kamiq or the Niro, although the Captur, for example, the TCE versions do exceed the 120 g / km of CO2.

8. Diesel versions are less affected than gasoline

If the Government wants to eliminate diesel, as we have heard on numerous occasions, the new regulations do not seem the most appropriate. In many utility model ranges, diesel versions are not affected due to the entry into force of the new tax, while gasoline did. The new tax makes diesel in some cases even more interesting for many customers.

The Diesel Tax is currently paralyzed.

9. Portugal and France have modified their Law so that the entry into force of the new regulations does not affect the price of cars in 2021

Although it is true that some countries are not in the situation of Spain -such as Germany, where there is no registration tax– others are. Such is the case of France and Portugal. But in them, unlike in our country, the Government approved amendments to the corresponding law to postpone the entry into force of these measures in order not to worsen the battered sales of vehicles in 2021. In the French case, it is applied progressively starting in 2021 to penalize those that emit more than 131, in 2022 the limit will be 123 g / CO2. 10

10. Apart from the rise in car prices, motorists already see the price of their insurance increased by raising the tax

The Law of the General State Budgets foresees an increase of the tax rate of the insurance premium tax from the current 6 to 8 percent, an increase that will increase the premiums of the insured. For this item the Government expects to collect an additional 455 million euros, this is 25 percent more than the collection of this 2019. To get an idea of ​​what it means, in a premium of 1,000 euros this tax means the payment of 80 euros . According to the employer of the insurers, UNESPA, automobile insurance is the most contracted, 78.93 percent of households have it.

“Dieselazo” aborted … for the moment.

The pThe draft of the General State Budget Law contemplated an increase in the hydrocarbon tax for 2021 of 3.8 liter cents. A driver with a vehicle with a 50-liter tank would cost 3.2 euros more each time he refuels. In the event that he traveled around 15,000 kilometers per year, his expenditure on Diesel would mean 3.45 euros more per month, this is about 41.4 euros more. Yes OK the Government has not reached an agreement with the other groups to approve this measureThe truth is that Diesel has the sword of Damocles permanently over its head and sooner or later diesel will stop having a lower tax rate than gasoline, matching it in the future. The tax rate for this is 30.7 cents per liter; that of gasoline is 40.07 cents.