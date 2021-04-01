CAR-T ARI-0001 therapy from Clínic, authorized for acute lymphoblastic leukemia

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) has approved the use as an advanced therapy medicine of non-industrial manufacture on CAR-T ARI-0001, developed by Hospital Clínic, for use in patients older than 25 years with lymphoblastic leukemia resistant to conventional treatments.

It is the first CAR-T developed entirely in Europe to be approved by a regulatory agency. The exceptional authorization of use supposes a milestone in Spain, as it is the first treatment with genetically modified cells that achieves this.

Cesar Hernandez, head of the department of medicines for human use of the AEMPS, points out that “the authorization of use that is granted must allow both the access of patients who do not have other treatment alternatives, as well as continue generating knowledge about the medicine so that, eventually, a centralized marketing authorization is obtained for the whole of Europe ”.

CAR-T is a type of cell and gene therapy in which the patient becomes his own donor. It consists of modifying its T lymphocytes so that they have the ability to attack tumor cells

The CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Recetor T-Cell) is a type of cell and gene therapy in which the patient becomes their own donor. It consists of modifying the T lymphocytes of this so that they have the ability to attack tumor cells. “In our case, the CART has been developed from an own antibody created in the hospital more than 30 years ago to which we found a new application”, he explains Manel Juan, Head of the Immunology Service at the Clinic’s Biomedical Diagnosis Center.

By means of the aphaeresis –A technique that allows the separation of blood components– T lymphocytes are obtained, a type of white blood cell responsible for the immune response. These are genetically reprogrammed so that when they are transfused back into the patient, they can specifically recognize the tumor cells and attack them. After three weeks the response in the patient can be observed.

With the aim of making this treatment available to patients, Juan’s team developed a new CAR-T CD19 from their own monoclonal antibody to modify T lymphocytes. Preclinical studies showed that CAR-T ARI-0001 was capable of to fully control disease progression in animal models and that its efficacy was similar to that of other available CAR-Ts.

“The preparation method used to obtain our CAR-T is robust and reproducible, and allows lowering the production cost of the therapy to make it affordable for academic institutions and available to all patients,” says Juan.

Treat patients without therapeutic alternatives

The Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is one of the four main types of leukemia and is characterized by an overproduction of lymphocytes, or immature white blood cells, that multiply rapidly and crowd out normal cells in the bone marrow.

Although in most cases a complete remission is achieved with chemotherapy or bone marrow transplantation, between a 10 and 15% of patients die from resistance to treatment, from toxicity or from relapse. When treatment options are exhausted, less toxic and more targeted solutions are needed in which immunotherapy can play a key role.

The trial led by Julio Delgado, of the Hematology Service of Hospital Clínic, and Susana rives, of the Hematology Service of the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona, ​​was launched in July 2017. The study included 58 adult and pediatric patients, of which 38 with ALL were treated with the CAR-T developed at the Clinic. All the patients had received several lines of treatment and the vast majority had received bone marrow transplants, that is, they had no therapeutic alternatives available.

The results of the trial show that the CAR-T ARI-0001 produces a complete response in more than 70% of the patients, that is, there is no residual disease

The infusion of the CAR-T and the subsequent management of the patients was performed in both hospitals. The patients remained admitted to the hospitalization rooms for the control of associated toxicities. Some patients had to be transferred to an Intensive Care Unit.

The test results demonstrate that the CAR-T ARI-0001 produces a complete response in more than 70% of patients, this means that there is no residual disease left. Álvaro Urbano-Ispizua, director of the Clinical Institute of Hemato-Oncological Diseases, emphasizes that the treatment “is safe and very effective, with results comparable to those described for other CAR-T therapies. This therapy covers an unmet need for the treatment of patients with ALL, specifically for those adult patients who are refractory to the available treatments, for whom there was no other option ”.

“The fact of producing it in our own hospital means that we can prepare it in a very short time, a fundamental aspect considering the fragility of many of these patients. In addition, we can adapt the treatment based on the characteristics of the patient. On the other hand, by having the product in our hands, we can modulate the amount of CARTs to administer or repeat the dose, if necessary ”, concludes Urbano-Ispizua.

The ARI Project, engine of the CAR-T



The ARI project was born from the dream of Ari Benedé, a girl diagnosed with this type of leukemia who died on September 2, 2016. She and her mother, Àngela Jover, started this project, based on two lines of action: research, focused on the implantation in the Clinic of the CARs, and the assistance, with the aim of improving the home care of oncological and hematological patients. It raised about 1.8 million euros from companies, foundations and associations and individuals.

