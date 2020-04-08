         Car simulator ‘Forza Street’ will arrive on iPhone and iPad on May 5

One of the most beloved Xbox sagas is that of ‘Forza Motorsport’, focused on car racing. Developed by Turn 10 Studios and published by Microsoft, the first installment came to light in May 2005, and since then, more titles have been released for the consoles of the following generations. There’s even a spin-off, Forza Horizon.

A few months ago it came to Windows computers ‘Forza Street’. Formerly known as Miami Street, it is a racing simulator in which we must collect a large number of cars. The title will be available on May 5 on iPhone and iPad and devices with Android operating system.

A different experience than Asphalt

Unlike the well-known Asphalt racing saga, ‘Forza Street’ it has quite a different gameplay. And it is that although it is about street racing, the truth is that it is controlled with a single hand to accelerate the vehicle, since we will not be able to handle it to our liking. It has a “Story Mode” and another that will allow us to participate in one-minute races.

People interested in ‘Forza Street’ who play during the first month of availability of the title will have access to the Founders pack, which includes the 2017 Ford GT, virtual credit and gold ** to redeem in-app purchases to unlock more vehicles and move faster in the game.

