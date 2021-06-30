Car Sex Tips – How To Have Sex in a Car

If you associate car sex with mediocre fingering in the back of your mom’s Honda Civic, you owe it to yourself to try again. Because as an adult, car sex is extremely underrated. Let me explain.

Believe it or not, your automobile is a great place to mix things up. It’s different than your bedroom, or couch, or kitchen, or wherever else you’re having sex — and the nostalgic, “omg-I’m-having-car-sex-as-an-adult” feeling makes it even better. It’s also pretty spontaneous too.

Plus, unlike when you were a horny teenager 69ing in your Camry because that was the only place you could, you’re fully in control of your sex life now. This means you don’t have to race to hit your curfew, and you can slowly savor car sex for what it really is.

Now before we dive into all of the car sex tips though, there are a few safety tips and precautions you should be very mindful of:

1. You see, there’s this thing called a misdemeanor crime, which can be given to people who are involved in a “lewd act.” (Lewd act = sexing on a main street during the day where other people can easily and visibly see you). This means you’ll want to go somewhere that you can be sure you won’t be seen. Maybe try it in your driveway, in your garage, or a secluded place when it’s already dark outside.

2. Another thing: Please, please, do not do anything while the car is moving. Despite what you may seen in porn, TV shows, or movies, do not endanger yourselves or other people because you want to give your partner road head or cunnilingus. “Under no circumstances should you do anything sexual while the car is moving” says Candice Smith, confounder of the KinkKit.

3. Lastly, make sure your parking break is secure, your car is off, and you’re not chilling up on a hill. There’s nothing less sexy than being mid-sex and realizing your car is sliding backwards.

Once you’ve secured your location and made sure no one else is around, keep the following tips in mind.

1. Position yourself comfortably.

The biggest complaint about car sex is that there’s zero space. But even if it’s a tight squeeze for you and your partner, you do have some options. You could move into the backseat, which will probs offer more room and also help hide you from people passing by. You could also recline your seats back as far as they go, says relationship coach Carmel Jones, which will help make your space more comfy or bed-like.

2. Try out car-friendly sex positions.

Part of positioning yourself comfortably is knowing what sex positions work in a car and what sex positions don’t. If you’re starting with oral sex (which is probably the easiest thing to do in a car, BTW), all you have to do is lean over into your partner’s lap.

This is most effective if your partner has a penis, but if your partner has a vulva, you can get into the backseat in a 69 position. If there’s room, you could also move the seats so that the receiver lies down while the person giving oral kneels in the foot space.

When you’re ready for penetrative sex, girl-on-top should probably be your go-to. With your partner in the passenger seat, move the seat all the way back and recline the seat. Get into their lap and go at it cowgirl-style. Then, grab on to the headrest for extra leverage.

Reverse cowgirl is also pretty simple too: While in the front, move the seat back as far as it goes and sit face-forward on your partner’s lap so you’re both looking out the front window. Grab on to the steering wheel and use it to help rock your body back and forth.

If you want to try a doggy-style sex position, depending on your heights, you may be able to both fit in the backseat. If not, you could recline the front seat all the way back, lay your stomach on it while facing the back of your car, and let your partner enter you from behind as they crouch on top of you.

More of a spooning sex person? Get into the backseat and move the front seats forward as far as they’ll go. Tell your partner to lie on their side across the back seat, with you in front of them so your back is pressed against their chest. If the seat is narrow, keep yourself from falling off by bracing your hands against the seat in front of you.

3. Park somewhere you can see the stars.

For obvious reasons, this is your best move legally because if the stars are out = it’s dark outside = you have less of a chance of getting caught. But also, the stars can be your free99 way of setting the mood. “Let the stars shine through the sunroof and provide that sexy moonlit glow on your bodies,” says Jones.

4. Use a blanket to cover yourselves.

Most sexual acts can be concealed easily with a blanket on top of you, says certified sex therapist and owner of AnnodRight therapy Donna Oriowo. Touch all over each other while it “appears” you’re cuddling in your back seat if you’re nervous about getting caught.

You also don’t want to look like you’re doing anything sexual though, regardless of whether you have a blanket or not. If you’re going down on your partner, try to keep the head-bobbing to a minimum because, well, it’s pretty obvious you’re not bobbing for apples in your car.

Basically, if you’re careful about your movements and use a blanket, “It’s going to appear pretty innocent from the outside looking in,” says Jones.

5. Masturbate.

Not all car sex has to involve a partner. “Take your favorite sex toy, put on your favorite music and / or pornography, and take the time to enjoy yourself,” suggests sexologist Marla Renee Stewart, author at VelvetLipsSexEd.com. Especially if you just need some alone time away from the parents or roommates.

6. Have lots of lube ready to go.

Chances are you’re going to be trying some interesting positions here, so make sure to have plenty of lube on hand. Avoid spilling it literally everywhere by getting a bottle with a pump-top, and think about laying a blanket on the seat to avoid awkward stains.

7. Wear a skirt or dress.

Yes, being naked is hot, but so is, not getting arrested. If you’re worried about privacy where you’re parked, a flow-y skirt or dress works as a sort of tent to hide your business from curious passersby. Easy access is key, says Yelverton.

8. Play with temperature.

Have some fun with your partner by blasting the AC for a couple of minutes, then switching to heat. You could also turn on the seat warmer while the air conditioner is running. Not only does temperature play add to the surprise factor because they don’t know what’s coming next, but transitioning from hot to cold is extremely erotic.

9. Get your money’s worth from the sunroof.

Open the sunroof and have your partner sit in the passenger seat. Climb on top facing them, and stand with your feet on either side of their hips. (Thanks to the sunroof, your upper body will be outside). Let them treat you to oral — and if you’re wearing a skirt or dress, just ditch your underwear and let the material cascade over their head.

10. Listen to an amazing sex playlist.

Music amps up any sort of sex, but especially car sex. Because you’re in such a small space, if you crank the volume enough, the whole car will start to thump and vibrate, which can supercharge sensations. It also masks noise, giving you the freedom to get loud if you feel like it. Try listening to music that has beats that match the sex tempo you’re looking for. If you want it hard and fast, any alternative rock should do the trick. If you want something slow and romantic, put on anything by The Weeknd.

11. Take advantage of your vehicle’s sexcessorys.

All cars come equipped with the perfect bondage accessory: seat belts. Have your partner sit in the passenger seat and then click the belt into place. Order them to lift their hands over their head and use whatever’s around (a scarf, your bikini top, a dog leash, etc.) to bind them to the headrest. Finally, slip sunglasses over their eyes to restrict their vision.

The owner’s manual stashed in your glove compartment can also double as a handy spanker, and you’ll definitely want to take full advantage of those rearview mirrors. Strategically angle them so they’re directed at the action.

12. Awake your inner-exhibitionist.

If you’re feeling daring, lie down on the hood of the car, cover your bodies with a big blanket or towel, and get into scissor sex position. That way, if anyone passes by, it’ll look like you’re just making out. But, again, be mindful of your surroundings please — and refer back to the safety suggestions outlined in the intro.

13. Okay, now get really exhibitionistic.

If you’re positive you won’t get caught, go all out by trying doggy-style sex on the hood. Stand on the ground facing the car, bend over at the waist, and rest your hands on the hood so your partner can enter you from behind. Or get onto the hood on your hands and knees, but lay down a towel or blanket first in case the metal is hot.

Worst case scenario: Do ​​this in the comfort of your own garage (or a really, really, really good friend’s!), Suggests Dr. Oriowo. “It’s just as sexy and steamy, while reducing your chances of getting caught.”

14. Don’t be afraid to get kinky.

For a super sexy afternoon, go sex toy shopping. Once you’ve picked out some goodies and checked out, try out your new toys on each other before you even get home. CalExotic’s resident sexologist Jill McDevitt, PhD, suggests parking somewhere private, sitting in your respective seats in the front, and then reaching over to give each other a helping hand.

If you want to get extra kinky, slide into the backseat while your partner is in the front. Start touching yourself so that they hear your moans and watch you through the rearview mirror, suggests Oriowo.

