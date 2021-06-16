Car sales will experience a rebound in 2022

Enlarge

ACD June 16, 2021

A report by BBVA Research argues that car sales in Spain in 2022 will rise 24 percent.

The coronavirus pandemic has been an unparalleled blow to the purchase of new cars around the world. Spain is no exception and 2020 represented a decrease in deliveries of 32.3 percent. 2021, although with better data, is not going as well as thought and it is not very clear, due to taxes, electrification, etc., how the market will evolve in the coming years.

So far this year, 360,000 cars have been registered, which represents an increase of 40 percent compared to last year, but is 36 percent less than in the same period of 2019. These data place Spain among the countries where car sales have fallen the most compared to the figures before the pandemic, only surpassed by Portugal.

Sales will touch one million units this year

New scenarios are opened by customers.

To try to shed light on the sector, a report by BBVA Research estimates that in the coming quarters there will be a rebound in vehicle sales. The reasons must be found in the absorption of a part of the savings accumulated during the health crisis, the reduction of uncertainty and the expected increase in per capita income: all these factors will drive the demand for vehicles.

According to BBVA Research, not all the blame is to be blamed on the pandemic, as it indicates that sales would have been 30 percent higher in the first two months of the year in absence of the increase in the registration tax.

Thus, as this report predicts, the Spanish car market will close the year with a growth of 8 percent compared to 2020, remaining at about 920,000 registrations. 2022 will be more positive, with a sales rebound of 24 percent, reaching 1.14 million units delivered, although still below 2019 figures.

“Rise” in global sales of electric cars

The Moves III Plan is key to this objective, which will contribute to reducing the price of ‘zero emissions’ models and will increase the capillarity of the charging infrastructure, which could place its market share above 12 percent of sales in 2022, double that of the 6.2 percent in April and May, but still below the 14 percent average already in Europe.