Car sales – Spain – April 2021: SEAT steps on the accelerator

The pandemic and the increase in the Circulation Tax continue to take their toll on the new car sales in Spain. During the month of April, 78,595 units were registered, which represents an increase of 1,787% compared to the same month of 2020, something that is not significant because that was all closed due to confinement. If you look at April 2019, there has been a 34.2% decrease. The annual accumulated is 264,655 units, 18.8% more than in 2020 and 39.3% less than in 2019.

SEAT has set the pace in the fourth month of the year, placing four of its models among the top 12 in the ranking and leading the ranking with SEAT Arona and the SEAT Ibiza. Both models are already in their final stretch of life and the restyling Arona 2021 and Ibiza 2021 have been announced.

The Peugeot SUV range is still very popular and the Peugeot 2008 stands on the podium while the Peugeot 3008, which has recently been updated, conquers the fifth place. The French brand has not been able to replicate that success with the Peugeot 208 which has dropped to 26th place.

The Peugeot 2008, leader among SUVs in April, against its rivals

Between 2008 and 3008 the veteran remains Volkswagen polo you have increased your offers. The Dacia sandero He goes down a few places to settle for the sixth rung of the table. The Nissan qashqai, once absolute dominator among SUVs, lost many places falling to 17th place.

The manufacturers table is clearly led by SEAT, followed in the distance by Volkswagen. Behind Peugeot completes the podium but maintains the leadership of all of 2021. Among the curiosities, this month there was the first registration in Spain of the Karma Revero (Fisker’s heir brand) and Green Tour (which has registered the electric HS-EV4).

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in Spain are:

RankingModelSales apr’21Sales 2021 (Jan-Apr) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Apr) 1SEAT Arona2.9796.31922SEAT Ibiza2.8725.55193Peugeot 20082.0486.41114Volkswagen Polo1.8583.805215Peugeot 30081.6635.432106SEATDacia Sandero1.5ol005.66.932106Dacia Sandero1.5ol005.6635.7HEATDacia Sandero1.5ol005.67 Volkswagen A2983Cross1.58503. Tucson1.5065.786510FIAT 5001.4824.9341411Volkswagen T-Roc1.4444.0161912SEAT León1.4355.576813Toyota C-HR1.4164.7581514Renault Clio1.3605.1101115Citroën C31.2795.877416Toyota Corolla1.2795.0941217Nissan Qashqai1.2385.713618Renault Captur1.2384.3731619Citroën C41.2063.5712320Dacia Duster1.1513.4132521 KIA Sportage1.0642.8653122Toyota Yaris1.0454.0561723Ford Puma1.0043.1142724MINI (range) 9262.5513825Volkswagen Golf8922.4654026Peugeot 2088776.084327Audi Q38762.9543028KIA Stonic8542.6053629Jeep Renegade8353.0892830Toyota RAV48212.7103331Citroën C3 Aircross8093.2952632Volkswagen Tiguan7972.6113533Renault Megane7643.4572434Opel Corsa7394.0561835Hyundai Kona7302. 8273236Peugeot 3087193.8082037Audi Q27082.1544838Mercedes Cla C5 is A7062.5143939Citroën Aircross7032.2664440Ford Kuga6991.7545741Audi A36962.4164142Volvo XC406832.4044243Skoda Kamiq6762.9782944BMW Series 16752.2244645Audi A16702.0904946Kia Niro6502.2984347Renault Arkana6456459948Mercedes GLC6081.7825649BMW X15822.2324550Ford Focus5812.6573451Cupra Formentor5582.2094752Skoda Karoq5541.7865553Fiat 500X5532.5623754Mercedes GLA5441. 9635255Kia Picanto5341.2216656Peugeot 50085201.8495457Fiat Panda5091.0747258Opel Crossland4541.6065959KIA Ceed4441.3556360Opel Mokka4356939261KIA Xceed4161.6145862Nissan Juke4141.9665163Hyundai i204101.9275364Renault Kadjar3962.0705065Mercedes Class B3896829566Hyundai i303861.4076167KIA Rio3821.1496868Opel Grandland3791.4206069Mazda CX-303751.0877170Jeep Compass3681.3126571Skoda Fabia3431.3176472Skoda Octavia3401 .2176773Ford Fiesta3201.3646274Opel Astra3209757775Volvo XC603191.0487476Volkswagen Touran3167049077FIAT Tipo3078378278Peugeot 5083068578079Mercedes CLA2971.0247680Mercedes GLB2831.1496981BMiW X232B681MW1738 Serial e 22641.0347583DS 7 Crossback2557408884Lexus UX2446979185Mazda32296719686Skoda Kodiaq2216699787Toyota Prius2186689888Mazda CX-Series 52167298989Toyota Land Cruiser2128597990BMW 32089127891Nissan Micra2011.1267092SEAT Tarraco2017958493Mazda CX-319762010094BMW X418454310495Toyota Aygo18453310696Suzuki Vitara1836909397Dacia Lodgy1828128398Mercedes GLE1808418199Audi Q517268694100FIAT 500L169508108

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the brands are:

RankingBrandSales apr’21Sales 2021 (Jan-Apr) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Apr) 1SEAT9.18323.63822Volkswagen7.42619.01633Peugeot6.20124.69214Toyota5.20718.87245Renault4.64816.50056Kia4.45513.61577Citroë3.63822Volkswagen7.42619.01633Peugeot6.20124.69214Toyota5.20718.87245Renault4.64816.50056Kia4.45513.61577Citroën4.1893.707.42619.01633udi368368Mundai76.94816.50056Kia4.45513.61577 Dacia2.9849.9291213BMW2.94310.5191114Ford2.8359.7231415Opel2.3878.9761616Skoda2.3668.9741717Nissan1.9579.3321518Volvo1.2824.2711919Jeep1.2544.5121820Mazda1.1133.4442021MINI9262.5512222Cupra7192.7682123Lexus4631.4812324Land Rover4371.0982525DS3489902626Suzuki3441.3902427Mitsubishi2979892728Honda2337052929Jaguar1643863430SsangYong1617082831Porsche1176303032Subaru1084353333Alfa Romeo1075863134Smart832333535DFSK26603636Tesla245323237Maserati16463838MG11493739Mahindra7154040Lamborghini5134241Bentley3144142Alpine394342Aston Martin394344McLaren354645Ferrari1233946DR184547Karma114947Green Tour1149