Car sales – Russia – May 2021: The Toyota Camry climbs the ranks

In May 2021, new car sales in Russia reached 147,378 units. A result that represents a strong growth of 133.8% compared to the same period of the previous year. The Toyota Camry has been one of the most prominent models.

The Russian car market maintains its upward trend. During the past month of May 2021 the car sales in Russia accounted for a total of 147,378 units traded, a figure that, if compared to that harvested in the same period of the previous year, represents a 133.8% growth. A rise that, to a large extent, is unreal.

We must bear in mind that in May 2020, commercial activity on Russian territory was affected by the measures imposed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. That is why we will have to wait until June to get a more realistic “X-ray” of what is happening in this distant country. In addition, this rise also affects the accumulated data.

Lada Granta, the best-selling car in Russia in May 2021

In the period between the months of January and May 2021 new car registrations in Russia reached 663,312 units, 38.7% more

compared to the first five months of 2020. Let’s go a step further and see which have been the most prominent brands and models.

Lada Granta, the best-selling car in Russia in May 2021

The ranking of the best-selling cars in Russia During May it gives us an image similar to that of previous deliveries of this monthly list. There are some novelties to highlight but in the middle part of the table. The podium remains unaltered. The Lada Granta took the victory. It was the first choice among Russian drivers when buying a new car.

On second position is the Lada Vesta and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the KIA Rio, one of the best cheap cars that can be found in Russian dealers. The Toyota Camry has been one of the models whose performance has been very outstanding. Although it has remained at the gates of the Top 10, its result has allowed it to climb a few positions with respect to the accumulated ranking.

Sales of the Hyundai Solaris in Russia have soared during the month of May

What have been the most popular car brands? There are no surprises. Lada leads his native country with an iron fist, while in second and third place we have KIA and Hyundai respectively.

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in Russia are:

RankingModelSales May’21Sales 2021 (Jan-May) Ranking 2021 (Jan-May) 1Lada Granta12.82957.07512Lada Vesta10.05049.09923KIA Rio6.68238.31634Hyundai Solaris6.23226.33555Lada Niva6.16924.70966 VP19784 Cretagus5.41731.41978 VP1978adagus22.01731.41978 VP1978adagus Skoda Rapid PA II4.46918.387810Renault Duster3.78414.8401211Toyota Camry3.36311.6221612Volkswagen Tiguan3.12315.3751113KIA K53.09011.9331514Renault Logan2.90514.2781315Lada XRAY2.63611.1841816Hyundai217 Kar1971.297A2000 Sandero217 RAY2.97611.1841816. Sportage2.08412.45114

Sales by brand

The registrations obtained by the manufacturers in Russia are:

RankingBrandSales May’21Sales 2021 (Jan-May) Ranking 2021 (Jan-May) 1Lada38.284160.12312KIA18.81889.54323Hyundai16.26171.86634Renault12.48256.80345Skoda9.56142.72856Volkswagen.21540.54167.1439Volkswagen.21540.54167.14Volkswagen.21540.54167. 99012.2801212Mazda2.21012.7561013UAZ2.19910.3601314Mitsubishi2.1109.3161415Geely2.0017.3021716Lexus1.8669.0481517Ford LCV1.5406.5351818Audi1.5117.3521619Suzuki9313.8281920Volvo9193.6102021Peugeot7543.2222122Land Rover6252.8362323VW NFZ6112.7272524Subaru5832.8062425Porsche5402.8992226Changan4422.0182627Citroën4081.7402728FAW2631.0652829Genesis2411.0342930Cheryexeed2009203231Infiniti1919373132Opel1786143433Cadillac1469633034Jeep1356703335Honda1196103536Isuzu842623837FIAT824803638Lifan683683739GAC642433940Jaguar511734141Iveco422134042Chevrolet171384243Brilliance9794344Zotye2314445Foton1294546Ford014647Chrysler014748DFM004849Hyundai LCV- 24950Avtovaz – 5051Datsun – 51