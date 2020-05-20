The European market collapsed in April, as expected. With the main markets in total confinement, the decrease in registrations has been 78.3%. In many cases the sale or order had been made a month or two earlier. The data takes into account the United Kingdom and the three EFTA countries: Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.

In some countries sales have practically stopped. Spain, Italy and Great Britain have had collapses higher than 95%; France is close to 90%. If it had not been for Germany that ‘has resisted’ with a decrease of 61% and accumulates a third of sales in Europe, the only country that exceeded 100,000 units in April, the outlook would have been even more catastrophic.

But there are many brands and groups that in April have seen their sales decrease in worrying numbers. BMW, which ‘only ’has lost 69% of sales, is the group that stands out best. VW is down 75% and Daimler 80%. Most of the large groups are around 80%.

If we look at the first semester, the decrease in sales in Europe has been 39%, concentrated mainly in March and April. Although traditionally the Q1 is a semester let’s say weak, the panic of the brands is that the sales of May, June and July, the three strong months of the market, will not even be able to compensate them. The forecasts are that sales will not reach last year’s figures. The COVID-19 crisis in family economies will not make vehicle change a priority.

The sector obviously asks for aid and governments seem receptive to supporting it. But it is not clear if this aid will be sufficient, mainly because it must be part of the política emission reduction ’policy they are adopting.

The tables throw some surprises, the second place of BMW or the third of Skoda, but this is due to a specific situation.

TOP 10 BY BRANDS

Volkswagen: 36,543 BMW units: 21,630 Skoda units: 21,487 Renault units: 18,453 Mercedes units: 16,361 Ford units: 15,724 Audi units: 15,260 Peugeot units: 15,103 Opel units: 12,009 Toyota units: 10,741 units

