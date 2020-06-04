The sale of light vehicles in Mexico during the month of May was 42 thousand 28 units, which represented a decrease of 58.96% compared to May 2019 when 102,402 units were sold, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The result meant the most pronounced drop in sales since 1998, which was explained by the social isolation caused by the health contingency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced automotive distributors to close their sales floors.

This circumstance motivated that vehicles could only be marketed through the combination of remote sales channels (telephone service, social networks, websites) and home care.

In the accumulated January to May 373 thousand 608 vehicles were commercialized, while in the same period of the previous year 533 thousand 748 units were placed, which represented a decrease of 30%.

The Mexican Association of Automotive Dealers (AMDA) explained that since the beginning of the social isolation by COVID-19, the consumption habits of the population have rapidly changed and the management capacity of the distributors, adapting to the environment and making better use of these channels.

“This circumstance explains to a large extent that the sale in May was better than in April and with a smaller relative fall than that of the previous month,” he stressed.

In April 34,903 units were placed, which represented a drop of 64.5% compared to the same month of the previous year.

In the order of positive variables, the record of the sale of fleets also contributed, including internal sales among personnel from the automotive companies themselves.

“Although the commercialization of light vehicles in May was better than estimated, the strong decrease observed, 58.96% in the month and 30% throughout the year, adds to the negative results registered in the Mexican market since June of 2017, with which 36 months were linked with unfavorable results ”, stressed the AMDA.

He warned that the situation of the sector is delicate, since the continuity of the closure of the sales floors of the distributors in most of the country, including the federal entities with the highest sales of vehicles (Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Nuevo León) will continue to negatively impact vehicle marketing.

For this reason, “automotive dealers keep their request to the federal government to be included as part of the production chain of the automotive industry and that the commercialization of vehicles is considered essential activity to be able to open the establishments.”

“The commercialization of vehicles is a relevant source of tax collection, job creation and economic spill that through more than 3 thousand establishments contributes significantly to the national economy, “he stressed.

