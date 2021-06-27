Car sales – Mexico – May 2021: The Volkswagen Polo climbs positions

New car registrations in Mexico closed last May 2021 with a total of 85,662 units. This result, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents an increase of 103.8%. The Volkswagen Polo has performed well, which has allowed it to return to the Top 10 best-selling cars.

The euphoria with which the Mexican automobile market has faced in recent months is beginning to dissipate and become a thing of the past. The car sales in Mexico have moderated their growth over the past month of May 2021. In this period of time, a total of 85,662 units enrolled, which compared to the same month of the previous year represents a 103.8% rise.

It is important to bear in mind that in May 2020, commercial activity in Mexican dealerships was still being affected by the measures imposed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. For this reason, to a large extent, such growth is unreal. Furthermore, this situation also affects the accumulated data. Between the months of January and May 2021 new car registrations in Mexico reached 428,312 units, 14.6% more

compared to 2020.

The Nissan Versa repeats as the best-selling car in Mexico. His leadership is indisputable

Nissan Versa, the best-selling car in Mexico in May 2021



What have been the most popular models? If we take a look at the ranking of the 10 best-selling cars in Mexico during May we will get more than one surprise. And, although a priori we find an image similar to that of previous months, there are very interesting changes. The Nissan Versa wins and consolidates its leadership so far this year. It is the first option among Mexican drivers when buying a new car.

On second place is the Chevrolet Aveo whose result has allowed him to climb a few positions. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Nissan March. A model that is once again among the three best-selling cars. At the gates of the podium has been the Chevrolet Beat NB. The middle part of the table remains stable compared to previous months.

One of the novelties that this ranking has left us is the tenth position obtained by the Volkswagen Polo. Volkswagen’s iconic utility returns to the Top 10 beating true heavyweights in its class.

The Chevrolet Aveo has obtained a great result, which has allowed it to be in second place

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in the Mexican market are:

RankingModelSales May’211Nissan Versa5.9612Chevrolet Aveo3.1953Nissan March2.6474Chevrolet Beat NB2.4555Volkswagen Vento2.3866KIA Rio Sedan2.3847Nissan Sentra1.5668KIA Forte Sedan1.1819Chevrolet Onix Polo92310Volkswagen Onix Polo97310Volkswagen

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by manufacturers in the Mexican market are:

RankingBrandSales May’21Sales 2021 (Jan-May) Ranking 2021 (Jan-May) 1Nissan17.12091.21712General Motors12.10363.94823Volkswagen8.83643.62334Toyota7.07235.84345KIA6.70633.45756FCA México.04.84322.40367Mazda Mexico.04.84322.40367Mazda167.12091.21712Mazda1210363.94823. .79615.4391012Renault2.44610.5051213SEAT1.7658.1481314Peugeot1.3265.2851515Mercedes1.2875.1631616Mitsubishi1.2685.3481417BMW1.0305.0191718Audi9864.6201819JAC4012.2851920MINI3291.5242021Volvo2611.2652122Subaru1798452223Land Rover1345212524Porsche1146202425Isuzu1083932626BAIC986682327Acura853452728Lincoln683022829Infiniti522572930Jaguar13533031Bentley1331

What have been the top-selling car brands? The truth is that the Top 3 does not present any novelty. Nissan leads clearly and just behind are General Motors (Chevrolet) and Volkswagen respectively.