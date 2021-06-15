Car Sales May 2021: Will normalcy ever return?

The sales of passenger cars they continue to reflect worrisome values, with consecutive falls month by month. May 2021 It has not been the exception for the automotive sector, with a decrease of 24% if we compare with the same month of 2019. In this period 95,403 units have been registered, which is not a bad value if we compare with April.

On the other hand, if we compare the accumulated values ​​of 2019 and 2021In other words, from January 1 to May 31, it is scary to see that the drop in enrollment stands at 36%. Or what is the same, in 2021 they are selling a third less than in 2019. I repeat, very worrying values ​​and not only in the private channel.

Of course, we cannot compare the current data with that of last year due to the pandemic, as we normally do. Therefore, we make the assessments for 2019.

Channel registrations

Rent a car

If we take a look at the breakdown by channels, that of rent a car it is still the most affected, although it seems that it is encouraged lately. Taking into account everything that has happened in the last 15 months, the 31,100 units registered in May 2021 by this channel are very good. If we compare the accumulated, at this point in 2019 it amounted to almost 144,000 units, while now it has just 85,000.

Companies

Going to Business, this channel has been recovering little by little for months. In May, 31,000 new acquisitions were registered, accumulating almost 136,500 units since January 1. In May two years ago, almost 38,000 vehicles had been sold, while in the calculation of the first five months we spoke of more than 178,700.

Individuals

For misfortune, he private channel he still suffers a lot. In the fifth month of 2019, almost 57,500 vehicles had been registered for individuals, and we were already saying at that time that there were considerable decreases. But notice that during the past month there were only 33,200. Of course, it is true that many individuals are betting on other options, such as renting, whose data goes to the business channel. In the accumulated of the year right now we have 138,725 units, when in 2019 it added more than 358,000. The difference is huge.

Source – ANFAC