Mar 25 (.) – Vehicle sales in US states that implemented containment measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus will fall 80% or more, analysts said on Wednesday.

Auto retail sales through the week of March 22 declined 22% nationwide on a year-over-year basis and up to 40% in some cities on the west coast of the United States, according to an analysis by research firm JD Power based on data from dealers across the country.

“We expect to see a much broader impact of these restrictions next week, with sales falling 80% or more,” said Tyson Jominy, the company’s vice president of data and analytics.

Jominy said that for New York in particular, a market that has so far shown quite a bit of resistance, the outlook is expected to change dramatically over the next week.

On March 20, New York ordered the approximately 19 million residents of the state to stay in their homes.

(Report by Tina Bellon in New York. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)