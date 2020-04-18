Italy, France and Spain lead the fall with collapses of 85%, 72% and 65%

More than a million cars have stopped being sold

The car market in Europe collapsed in March. Total sales in the 25 European markets did not even reach 900,000 units, compared to almost 1,800,000 in March 2019. This market crash means that the first quarter of 2020 closes with a decrease in sales of 56% compared to last year.

The 853,077 units sold this March represent a 52% decrease in sales compared to 1,771,030 in March last year. The fall is largely due to the collapse of the largest European markets – Italy, France, Spain, Germany, and the United Kingdom, especially in the first three – which fell by 56% while the remaining 25 European markets have only fallen a 40%.

The Nordic countries have been the least affected and Iceland is the case where there has even been a slight rebound, being the only market that closed the month positively.

In Italy, the drop has been 85%, while in France it has been 72% and in Spain, 68%. Germany and the United Kingdom, with declines of 38% and 44%, have resisted somewhat more content. In other words: the falls in Italy, France and Spain have been the keys.

The decrease in sales has occurred in all channels more or less equally, without the channels for sales to fleets and renters compensating for sales to individuals as it happened so many times.

ACEA, the European employers’ association for automobile brands, points out that the decline in sales in each country has largely depended on the confinement measures adopted and foresees that April and May may be as or more harsh, despite the fact that it is expected that factories resume their activity gradually. Although it will hardly be total in view of the expected drop in sales.

Given these data, brands are asking governments to urgently take measures to revive markets, considering that the automotive sector is vital for the European economy, one of its major engines, both in terms of business volume and employment level.

Above all, the sector calls for measures to be taken as a matter of urgency, since the recovery of activity will be slow until their arrival, since consumers, especially individuals, will in many cases wait for these measures to enter vigor.

