Car sales have fallen 15% in 2021 | Motor

Enrollments soared 128% in March due to the effect of last year’s lockdown. The first quarter of 2021 closed with a total of 186,061 units sold, representing a 15% drop compared to 2020.

Although the rebound is very significant, there is a clear cause behind: the figure is ataffected by the confinement that began on March 15 of last year in our country and that led to the closure of dealerships.

To make a real comparison of the situation in the sector, we must go back to 2019. As CincoDías details, A total of 85,819 units were registered in March, representing a 30% drop compared to the same period in 2019.

Electric bikes are driving cars off the streets. If you also want to join this trend, we will tell you how to buy an electric bicycle.

According to data published by the manufacturers’ association Anfac, in the accumulated of 2021 the first quarter closed with a total of 186,061 units sold, representing a 15% drop compared to 2020 and 41% compared to the previous year.

The business that is suffering the most is that of rental companies (38.6% drop compared to March 2019) because, according to the association, the absence of tourism in the face of Easter has been a drag on them, since they renew their fleets during the first quarter for these holidays .

Anfac’s predictions for registrations for this 2021 are 925,000 units, that is, 26% below the figures they handled before the arrival of COVID-19.

By fuel, 48% of the cars sold were gasoline, 23% diesel and 29% alternative energy.

In terms of models, the most sold during this first quarter was the Peugeot 208 (5,207 units), followed by the Citroën C3, the Nissan Qashqai and the Peugeot 2008. By brands, the most sold in our country in this period of time is Peugeot (almost 18,500 units), followed by Seat (14,455) and Toyota (13,665).

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Andrea Gómez Bobillo.