Car sales fell in July in all segments

Private demand does not react

Updated on Monday, 2 August 2021 – 12:01

The market for passenger cars and off-road vehicles yields 29% compared to July 2020 and falls 33% in the first seven months of the year with those of 2019.

Vehicle registrations in Spain in July fell in all segments. Despite of I breathe that the reduction of the Registration Tax until the end of the year has been able to assume in some sales channels, deliveries of all types of vehicles practically fall in double digits compared to the sales registered in the same month in 2020.

Specifically, the registrations of passenger cars and SUVs register a strong drop in deliveries, with a 29% decrease in sales to 83,900 units vs July 2020 Cumulative of the year registers, compared to the same period in 2020, a rise of 18.1%, to 540,732 units. Compared to the first seven months of 2019, cumulative sales of passenger cars and SUVs are down 33%.

The manufacturers’ association, Anfac, which has published the figures, attributes the poor results to the “Reappearance of Covid19 infections in the face of the summer, the microchip crisis and the lack of stock of vehicles, economic uncertainty and the confusion that the maximalist proposals of the European Commission produce in the client”, in the words of your Communications Manager, Noem navas.

Your counterpart in Ganvam (vendors, repair and spare parts), Tania puche, believes that “the impasse since the June 30 was definitively ratified in Congress the temporary reduction of the registration tax and its entry into force -more than ten days later- has taken its toll as of July. Starting on the 12th the rhythm of daily sales accelerates, evidencing the value of the measure, but the speed acquired has not been sufficient to compensate the initial stop “.

For its part, Ral morales, Director of Communication of Faconauto (dealership employer), expresses greater concern: “The situation begins to be compromised, because the referent, who is the individual channel, that is, the sales made by dealerships fell sharply compared to a year ago and has even been 34% below the July 2019 figures, which speaks of the trend so negative that the market follows. The lack of stock due to the microchip crisis is having an impact on registrations, to which must be added, logically, the slow exit from the post-covid crisis “.

July 2020 was an especially good month, the first of total opening after the strict confinement of the pandemic and benefited from the dammed demand of the previous months, in which operations could not be carried out.

By channels, only renters register growth data in July, with a 15.3% rise in deliveries compared to the same month of 2020. For its part, the fall in the private channel is exacerbated, with a decrease of 42.4%, to 35,653 units despite the reduction approved this month of the Registration Tax.

The average CO2 emissions of passenger cars sold in the month of July they stay at 125.8 grams of CO2 per kilometer (WLTP), 6.3% lower than that registered last year this month.

LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

In July, they have enrolled 13,738 light commercial vehicles, which is 33% less than in 2020 and 31% less than in the same month of 2019. In the accumulated of the year, the sales of light commercial vehicles reached 101,811 units, increasing 22% compared to 2020 but that in the comparison with 2019 maintains a fall of 25%. By channels, although significant falls are still being recorded in the three channels, the self-employed sector recorded the largest drop, with 49.7% less sales.

INDUSTRIAL AND BUSES

The registrations of Industrial vehicles, buses, coaches and minibuses fall 14% compared to July of last year, with 1,548 units. In the accumulated of the year, sales in this segment grew by 20.8% compared to 2020, to 13,165 units, but with a 20.5% drop when compared to the same period in 2019.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Spain – Russia, live