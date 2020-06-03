June 3, 2020 | 6:58 am

Light vehicle sales in Mexico fell 59% in May, its worst slump for the same month since 1998, show figures released by the Inegi on Wednesday.

In the fifth month of 2020, 42,028 light vehicles were sold, according to the advance of sales to the public in the domestic market according to the administrative records of the light vehicle automotive industry, which includes figures from 21 companies affiliated with the Mexican Industry Association Automotive (AMIA) and Mitsubishi Motors.

Although the annual drop in May was the worst in 22 years, the volume of vehicles sold was greater than in April, when 34,903 units were sold, 64.5% less than in the same month of the previous year.

By brand, Nissan was the company that sold the most units in the fifth month of the year, with 8,752, followed by General Motors, with 5,812; Toyota, with 4,131, Volkswagen, with 3,194, and Kia, with 2,795.

The automotive industry suspended its operations during the Sana Distancia Day and the manufacture of transportation entered the list of essential activities until June 1, so it will begin to reactivate operations according to what the traffic light established by the government marks.

Currently, all states are at maximum risk, with the exception of Zacatecas, which is at high risk.

Mexico touched a new record of daily coronavirus cases of 3,891 on Tuesday, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, showing that the rate of infection does not stop as the country completes the second day of resuming some economic activities after two months of confinement.

Known cases of coronavirus in Mexico now number 97,326, while deaths rose by 470, to a total of 10,637, according to official figures.