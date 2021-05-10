Car sales April 2021: there is still a long way to go

If someone has been in a coma for the last year and you are told that car sales have risen 1,787% in the last month, you might think that the whole country hit the lottery at the same time. Those of us who know that there was an almost total closure of the country and we see that in the fourth month of the year it closed with 78,595 registered passenger cars, we must keep our feet on the ground.

If we compare that data with April 2019, we see that new car sales decreased by 34.2%. Somewhat less, but also down, light commercial (21.8%) and industrial (-11.5%). The results for the four-month period are very bad, which shows that the recovery is still very far away: the accumulated for the year registers a fall of 39.3% if we compare it with 2019, only 264,655 units sold.

The three great waves of the pandemic and economic uncertainty, with a passenger car that still has the handbrake applied, continue to hit the car market. Fortunately, the vaccination campaign has picked up speed, with much of the most vulnerable population protected and the end of the nightmare is in sight.

The drop affects all channels. If it fits the individual, which is more sensitive to the rise in prices due to the registration tax. COmparamops with 2019 data:

Individuals: -35% (-44.6% accumulated) Companies: -20.5% (34.7% accumulated) Rent: -46.5% (-49.7% accumulated).

Employers are concerned with these data, because “sales are falling almost at half the rate that would correspond to us to reach a market figure of 1.3 million vehicles, the natural volume for a country like Spain.” Economic uncertainty and the lack of incentives for many consumers for renewal continue to affect sales volumes (beyond Moves III). Nor does it help, according to them, the change in labeling planned for July, which raises doubts in the consumer.

Another worrying aspect is that the private channel barely accounts for 4 out of 10 sales. They are the ones who should lead the recovery, but the uncertainties are many. It is not understood that the aid only covers plug-in vehicles (electric and PHEV), when the emissions of current conventional cars are much lower than those of many vehicles in circulation.

Best-selling brands and models

In April, Seat resumed command in sales, followed by Volkswagen and Peugeot (which maintains the throne in the accumulated of the year). Fourth is Toyota and fifth Renault.

The best-selling model was the Seat Arona, followed by the Seat Ibiza, the utility from which it takes its technical base. Both will be renewed soon. The figures for the Peugeot 2008 are also very good, showing that the current generation is being a success. And another that changes shortly is the Volkswagen Polo, which is fourth.

MODEL

SALES APRIL 2021

Seat Arona

2,979

Seat Ibiza

2,872

Peugeot 2008

2,048

Volkswagen polo

1,858

Peugeot 3008

1,663

Dacia sandero

1,600

Volkswagen T-Cross

1,585

Seat Ateca

1,518

Hyundai tucson

1,506

Fiat 500

1,482

More interesting accumulated sales, as always. In them, we appreciate that small SUVs, such as the Peugeot 2008 and the Seat Arona, outperform utility vehicles such as the Peugeot 208 or the Citroën C3. It is not something exclusive to SUVs of that size. And it is that the Hyundai Tucson and the Nissan Qashqai also surpass benchmark compacts such as the Seat León, the only one of the category in the Top 10.

MODEL

SALES JANUARY-APRIL 2021

Peugeot 2008

6,411

Seat Arona

6,319

Peugeot 208

6,084

Citroën C3

5,877

Hyundai tucson

5,786

Nissan qashqai

5,713

Dacia sandero

5,629

Seat Leon

5,576

Seat Ibiza

5,541

Peugeot 3008

5,432

Sources: Faconauto, Anfac, Ganvam