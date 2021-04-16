Car rental will have a faster recovery

Renting closes the first quarter of the year with a drop in registrations but with an increase in the fleet and its weight over the total. The prospects are good.

April 16, 2021 (08:00 CET)

Car rental will have a somewhat faster recovery

Influenced by the global market crash, the beginning of the renting year It has not been the best but it points to a quick recovery. So, on the one hand, registrations fall 7.69 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period of the previous year, accounting for 50,999 units for the 55,249 units in 2020. Now, this fall is lower than the total market, which did so by 10.65 percent, registering 232,394 units up to March. But the most significant data is that increases its weight over the total and is already close to 22 percent, assuming 29.37 percent of the market in some segments, such as derivatives, vans and pickups. The other positive data is the growth of the rental vehicle fleet by more than 3 percent.

It is also significant that the total investment in the acquisition of new vehicles by renting companies in the first quarter has remained, decreasing just 0.91 percent reaching 1,086 million euros. This figure is boosted thanks to the growth experienced by the increase in the registrations of vehicles powered by alternative energies.

The weight of the different types of electric (pure electric, extended autonomy, gasoline plug-in hybrid and diesel plug-in hybrid) that reached 3,673 units, increases and is higher in renting than in total, So in the first case it is 7.20 percent and in the second 4.76 percent. In fact, the weight of renting electricity registrations is 33.19 percent, that is, one in three. It is striking that in the case of plug-in hybrids, their penetration is much higher than that of the total market. If we include all the alternative energy powered vehicles (electric, gas and hydrogen hybrids) represent the 24.68 percent of the total of renting registrations.

And despite the drop in enrollment, the prospects for renting for this 2021 are good. “Even in a difficult year, -He tells us José Martín Castro Acebes, president of the Spanish Renting Association-, we keep our forecast to close 2021 with a growth of the park similar to that registered in 2020, of around 4%; for registrations, the forecast is to close with a growth of more than 20% over those registered in 2020. Although the changes by the WLTP, at the beginning of the year, have affected renting more than other modalities, what we are seeing is that the recovery of renting is being faster ”. In any case, the vaccination rate will mark this recovery, he says.

But, the recovery of renting will be greater than the total of the market because it is a unique product. “We hope that renting will perform better than the rest of the registrations. It is a unique product to face current times, precisely because when there is great uncertainty, it becomes a solution for many families and businesses, who find in it the ideal formula to cover their mobility needs without assuming great risks.