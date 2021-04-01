Car registrations still not recovered in March

Unfortunately, the car market shows no signs of recovery after the end of the first quarter of the year, according to data provided by the manufacturers’ associations Anfac, Faconauto and Ganvam. With the closing of March, the data is clear: they have been sold 85,819 units less than in the same month of 2019, figure that is the one that has to serve as reference for the total closure of dealerships due to confinement in the first fortnight of last year.

In this way, in the accumulated first three months of the year, the fall of the car and off-road market is a 41.3% in relation to what happened in 2019, with a total of 186,061 units enrolled (for 316,911 two years ago).

By channels, that of the renters also suffers from the stoppage of tourism, which has caused a 38.6% drop in this specific section.

As for the vlight commercial vehicles, the drop is less than that of passenger cars, since at least the professional field is more active. In total they have enrolled 18,022 units, 12% less than in 2019.

Spectacular growth of electrified cars

On the other hand, the registrations of electrified, hybrid and gas vehicles (passenger cars, quadricycles, commercial and industrial vehicles and buses) increased their sales in March by 107.5% compared to the same month in 2019, up to 27,002 units, of which 25,350 were passenger cars.

In the accumulated of the year, sales of these vehicles increased by 63.6% (57,643 units), and in the specific case of the passenger cars, grew by 66.5% between January and March, and they exceed in volume (54,183 units) diesel passenger car sales, as a figure to highlight.

The increase in registrations in March places the total share of this type of vehicle by 25.4% of the global market in Spain. The vehicles electrified accounts for 5.5% at the beginning of the year of the total market, being electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids 2.1% and 3.3%, respectively. On the other hand, conventional hybrids maintain a positive rhythm during the beginning of the year, with sales of 18.17% in the third month of 2021.