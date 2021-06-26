Car production in Spain continued to fall in May due to the shortage of microchips

Manufacturing and exporting downward

Updated on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – 11:53

The month of May closed with a total of 182,838 units produced, which represent 37.8% less compared to the same month in 2019.

The microchip shortage This has been taking place since the beginning of the year and the fall in demand in both the domestic and export markets has weighed down the pace of vehicle production in Spain, points out the National Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac). publish the data for the month of May in which the production, with respect to the same month of 2019, fell 37.8%.

The descent accumulated in the first five months of the year it is established in the -19%, always with the reference of May 2019, because last year the pandemic almost completely interrupted the production of vehicles. Between January and May of this year, 1,032,861 units.

Due to the shortage of semiconductors, whose manufacturers cannot cover all world demand, vehicle manufacturers have had to agree to frequent stoppages in all factories in Europe. Anfac anticipates that “forecasts point to the shortage of microchips will continue to be a problem for vehicle factories at least during the first half of 2022 “.

The ‘anatomy’ of the new vehicles with a high degree of digitization aggravates the lack of chips and delays the recovery of the maximum production of the Spanish factories.

The market

The manufacturers acknowledge that, in addition to the supply problem, the demand for vehicles manufactured in Spain, the second largest European producer, continues without increasing. “Outstanding markets such as France (-22.7%), Germany (-26.7%), United Kingdom (-30.8%) and, to a lesser extent, Italy (-19.3%) they accumulate significant drops until May, without achieving the sales levels registered in 2019, “says Anfac.

In Spain, the behavior is much worse than in the rest of the large continental markets with -35.9%.

The greatest decline in the manufacture of passenger cars and SUVs, always comparing the data with those of May 2019, has been 32.9% (157,969 units). The production of commercial and industrial vehicles Has collapsed to the -57.5% (24,869 units).

EXPORTS

In the month of May, exports have obtained a strong 34.3% decrease compared to the same month of 2019, until adding a total of 157,635 units shipped outside our borders. For the accumulated until the fifth month, 884,244 vehicles have been exported, which raises the fall to 13.7%.

The high importance of markets located in Europe, where 7 out of 10 shipments are made to the continent, significantly sets the pace of national vehicle exports. Therefore, the 39.2% drop demand for vehicles made in Spain has been a key factor in explaining the general decline in May.

Of the top five destinations in Europe, only Turkey increased its demand by 33.1%, while countries such as Germany (-48%), the United Kingdom (-41.9%), Italy (-37.1%) or France (-19.8%) continue to reduce their purchases of Spanish vehicles.

Export to Africa (-16.3%), but it has risen considerably in the American and Asian markets. In America, the positive percentages of Mexico (93.4%) Y Chile (70.5%). If Asia imported 6.6% more vehicles made in Spain, it was, above all, due mainly to the growth of Japan (404.4%), which compensates for the fall to the bottom of South Korea (-99.9%). Australia (+ 235.5%) pushes Oceana to + 136.3% in May.

Passenger cars have lost 33.5% of exports (132,856 units) and commercial and industrial, 38.5% (24,779 vehicles).

MORE ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRIFIED

The production of zero-emission, electrified or gas-powered vehicles increased in May by 113.2% (20,813 units) and already accounted for 11.4% of the total production quota for that month. Plug-in hybrids (12,577 units) They lead this type of car and represented 6.9% of the total number of vehicles manufactured in May. The pure electric ones are 2.9% of the total with 5,243 productions, 4,819 of them passenger cars.

One out of every 10 vehicles sold in the first five months is electric or with lower emissions, 183% more than in the reference month with 107,748 sales. In the realm of manufacturing, they dominate the 8.6% of total production (8,570 units).

Non-plug-in hybrids and LPG add up to a total of 639 units and 745 units respectively, with natural gas vehicles the only ones that register a decrease in production (-28.6%).

