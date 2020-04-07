To the lousy data of the production, the fall of 11.91% of the exports is added, according to data from the Inegi.

..- Mexico’s automobile production plummeted 24.64% last March, when several automakers established in the country announced the stoppage of operations due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Inegi reported on Monday that car production totaled 261,805 units, a figure substantially lower than the 347,391 vehicles produced in March 2019.

The institute added that automobile exports fell 11.91% in March to add 285,075 units. The data is lower than the 323,631 units shipped abroad a year ago.

In mid-March, several of the automakers established in the country, such as Audi and Honda, announced the temporary stoppage of their operations due to the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far left 2,143 confirmed cases and 94 deaths in Mexico. .

They were later joined by General Motors and Nissan, among others, which also announced a temporary suspension in their factories.

The automotive sector was a vital part in the discussions held by Mexico, the United States and Canada to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The new trade pact included an increase in the minimum proportion of auto parts that must be manufactured in North America, as well as the requirement that between 40% and 45% of such parts be manufactured in high-wage areas.

