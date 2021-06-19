Car is “swallowed” by a water hole in a street in India, and the images have gone viral



In several areas of Mumbai, India, heavy rains were recorded this week.

Photo: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / . / .

A video that has gone viral on social networks shows the moment when a car is “swallowed” by a hole filled with water in Mumbai, India.

In the images captured last Sunday morning, the SUV sinks without interruption from where it was parked in the western area of ​​Ghatkopar.

After the authorities removed the vehicle from the sinkhole as a result of the rains, the area was cordoned off. It is not clear if the car still works or could be repaired.

In response to the popularity of the video depicting the incident, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said the space the car sank into was a well that was partially covered with cement by the housing company.

“The housing society has covered a well with reinforced concrete cement and the residents are using the area to park their cars. A local police team as well as traffic officers arrived at the scene and pulled the car out of the body of water. The point has been cordoned off for the security of the residents, ”said the official as quoted by India TV News.

BMC declined to take responsibility for the incident on the grounds that it occurred in a private partnership area.