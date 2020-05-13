Escuinapa.- A motorcyclist was attacked by the driver of a car, when they were traveling in the streets of the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood, which mobilized the rescue forces, who after providing first aid to the injured, transferred him to the emergency room of the general hospital .

Information provided by Municipal Transit the accident was recorded around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, when a Chevrolet-brand car, Sedan type, was traveling on Río Culiacán street and when it reached the Río Baluarte street crossing, it unexpectedly rammed the motorcyclist.

The car was driven by José Enrique “N”, 74 years old, who is domiciled in the La Isla del Bosque syndicate.

The young man injured after the impact between the car and the motorcycle, identified himself before the authority with the name of 33-year-old José Carlos “N”, who has his residence in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood.

Elements from different aid corporations, such as Volunteer Firefighters, Civil Protection, Red Cross and Municipal Transit, quickly arrived at the scene, providing support in this road accident, where an injured man was found.

Red Cross paramedics treated the injured and prepared his transfer to the general hospital, where he received medical attention, to rule out serious injuries.

Traffic Agents were in charge of protecting the area of ​​the accident, to avoid more serious mishaps and carried out the gathering of evidence and transfer the units involved to the Directorate of Public Safety, where the legal procedure corresponding to this act of road, registered during noon on Tuesday.

It may interest you:

Coronavirus in Mexico: 3,926 dead and 38,324 infected today May 12

Fernández Noroña laughs at Vicente Fox because he says he lives daily

Covid-19 presidential employee dies

.