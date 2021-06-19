Car falls into sewage canal in Hidalgo; two women die

TULA DE ALLENDE, Hidalgo

A balance of two deceased people he left a alleged traffic accident in which a motorist rushed into a sewage canal, reported by the emergency services of the state of Gentleman.

It may interest you: Huge sinkhole ‘swallows’ a car in the Del Valle neighborhood

The events occurred in the first section of the community of El Llano, of the municipality of Tula Allende, where residents alerted that Inside the sewage canal that runs through the site, you could see the hood of a vehicle.

At the site personal arrival of the emergency services who, with the support of a tow truck, managed to extract a red Pontiac vehicle with license plates Mexico state.

Inside the unit, the bodies of two people, who no longer had vital signs.

The place was cordoned off pending the arrival of personnel from the Hidalgo Attorney General’s Office to initiate investigations of the case.

* brc